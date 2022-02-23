Kegler's Korner: "WiN"AX opens this weekend

The 73rd annual “WiN”AX open handicap bowling tournament starts this weekend on Saturday and Sunday and runs through May 1 at Boulevard Lanes. This is Nebraska’s largest and richest open tournament. Last year's total prize money payout was $26,024.00

Entry fee for the tournament is $30 per event. Sixteen of that goes to prize money, while $14 is for bowling and expenses. Optional fees include all events for $10.

There are two divisions for all events. Division A is 190 average and above, while Division B is 189 and lower. Nine dollars goes to the prize fund and $1 is for expense. Three hundred Jackpot is $2 per event, while the super scratch jackpot is $3 per event.

The super scratch jackpot paid out $1,347.00 in 2021. This jackpot goes to the top two highest scratch series bowled in any one of the three events. There is also a 300 jackpot. The first bowler to shoot a 300 that entered the jackpot will receive $300.

They event also includes jackpots paid out to the top scores with handicap, including the Lucky 7 Handicap. The top seven handicap series in any event will receive cash prizes. In 2021, the Lucky 7 paid out $3250. First place earned $1,250, second was $700, third $500, fourth $400, fifth $300, sixth $200 and seventh $100. The high handicap team bonus of $240 goes to the team with an average of less then 900.

Squad times on Saturdays are 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. There will be two squad times on Sundays, 10 a.m. and 1:30 pm. Handicap will be 80% of the difference between the bowler’s average & 220. Maximum handicap is 56 pins (150 average and lower). Multiple team, doubles and singles participation permitted.

Until next week, both Columbus Middle School teams finished the season at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Feb. 12.

Columbus Maroon was seeded second in the championship bracket after 10 Baker games. Maroon defeated the Wayne Blue Devils 2-0 in the quarterfinals before a 2-1 defeat in the semis to eventual champion Grand Island 2-1.

In the third-place match against Millard A, Maroon won 2–1. Daniel Borgman, Jacob Staub, Alex Unger, Roman Long and Zane Wemhoff bowled for the Maroon. Borgman (second) and Staub (third) were named to the All-State First Team

Columbus White was seeded eighth in the consolation bracket after 10 Baker games. White lost to Kearney K 2–0 in their quarters. Lucas Jones, Shelby Staub, Kyson Kunes, Watson Long and Isaac Gaver competed for the White. Carter Widhelm, who also bowls for the White, missed the tournament. Columbus White was honored as the most improved team this season. Also, a special thanks to Troy Unger and Shayla Long for coaching the teams.

