Kegler's Korner: Wrapping up season end tournaments

If you were to take the ages of these three qualifiers and add them up together, you come up with 57. That is the age of yours truly, who had the privilege to qualify third. In the first match, I defeated Stary 227–199. Match two was a little closer, a 216–214 victory over Beck. The championship wasn’t that close. Borgman won going away, 269–228. Congratulations to Borgman on winning the 2021 Maters title.

Two nights later, Boulevard Lanes held its Pro Style Scratch tournament. There were 19 bowlers competing in this six-game tournament. Here, the top five bowlers make the step-ladder finals: Once again, three of the finalist were still in school. Seeded fifth was Stary. The third seed was Carstin Olson, a freshman at Hastings College. The second seed was Masters Champion Borgman. Chuck Jensen qualified fourth, while Wyatt Ellis was the No. 1 seed.

Match one saw Jensen beat Stary 228–191. Jensen defeated Olson in the second match, 247–224. In match three, Borgman knocked of Jensen, 224–182. In the championship game, Ellis beat Borgman, 246–201. Congratulations to Ellis on winning 2021 Pro Style championship.

Until, next August, have yourself a safe and happy summer.

Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.

