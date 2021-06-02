Kegler's Korner: Wrapping up season end tournaments

This special bowling article will feature the unofficial results from the “WiN”AX. Results may change due to possible incorrect averages used by York bowlers. I’ll also featured the results from the Bowler of the Week, Masters and Pro Style tournaments.
Here are the top three places in each division of the “WiN”AX tournament, along with any local bowlers or teams with a top ten finish. Team #1 division: 1st: Off in the Wood Shed – Hartington, 3553; 2nd: Team Tap Out – Lincoln, 3494; 3rd: Big Lebowiski’s – Lincoln, 3481; 6th: Howser Trucking – Fullerton, 3426.
Singles #1 division: 1st: Scott Foreman – Lincoln, 806; 2nd: Nick Procacina – Lincoln, 800; 3rd: Chris Gage – Grand Island, 797; 5th: Brian Behle – Humphrey, 788; 8th: Carstin Olson – Columbus, 762.
Doubles #1 division: 1st: Zachary Garcia & Winton Gassmann (Columbus) – Hastings College, 1482; 2nd: Neil Kramer & Kyle Kramer – Hartington, 1460; 3rd: Stacey Bauer & Mike Palser – Julesburg, CO. 1447.
All-Events #1 division: 1st: Matt Tomsu – Omaha, 2201; 2nd: Rich Abboud – Omaha, 2199; 3rd: Jay Watts – Omaha, 2188; All-Events #2 division: 1st: Buddy Gerhardt – Lincoln, 1927; 2nd: Chad Red – York, 1874; 3rd: Korey Swiatek – Columbus, 1858.
In the side pots - Super Scratch jackpot: 1st: Scott Foreman – Lincoln, 806; 2nd: Nick Procacina – Lincoln, 800. They will split $1,347. In the 300 jackpot: Carstin Olson – Columbus and Ronald Ross – Omaha, split $1,064. In the Lucky 7: 1st: Larry Dall – Council Bluffs, IA. 837; 2nd: Scott Foreman – Lincoln, 806; 3rd: Buddy Gerhardt – Lincoln, 803; 4th: Nick Procacina – Lincoln, 800; 5th: Chris Gage – Grand Island, 797; T-6th: Chad Red – York, 797; T-6th: Tim Sazama – Norfolk, 797.
The youth bowlers of Columbus made themselves noticed during our season ending tournaments this month. On May 4, Westbrook Lanes held its annual Bowler of the Week tournament. Forty-two bowlers participated this year, 36 adults and six youths. Each bowler shot a four-game series over four different pair of lanes. Bowlers received 100% handicap from their average up to 215.
The top two spots went to 12-year-old Jacob Staub and 10-year-old Charley Kallhoff. Staub, who has a 180 average, shot an 855 (213.75) scratch score. After his handicap was added, he finished with a 995 to earn first place. Kallhoff earned the runner-up with a 986. The 50 average bowler rolled a 326 (81.5) scratch score. Congratulations to Staub on winning the Bowler of the Week title.
On May 10, Westbrook Lanes had the Masters Scratch tournament. Twenty-seven bowlers competed in this six-game tournament. The top four finishers bowled in a step-ladder finals. Three of the four finalist were still in school. Qualifying in fourth was Columbus High senior Kaedyn Stary. Andrew Beck, another Columbus High senior, qualified second. Nickolas Borgman, the top qualifier, is a junior at UNK.
If you were to take the ages of these three qualifiers and add them up together, you come up with 57. That is the age of yours truly, who had the privilege to qualify third. In the first match, I defeated Stary 227–199. Match two was a little closer, a 216–214 victory over Beck. The championship wasn’t that close. Borgman won going away, 269–228. Congratulations to Borgman on winning the 2021 Maters title.
Two nights later, Boulevard Lanes held its Pro Style Scratch tournament. There were 19 bowlers competing in this six-game tournament. Here, the top five bowlers make the step-ladder finals: Once again, three of the finalist were still in school. Seeded fifth was Stary. The third seed was Carstin Olson, a freshman at Hastings College. The second seed was Masters Champion Borgman. Chuck Jensen qualified fourth, while Wyatt Ellis was the No. 1 seed.
Match one saw Jensen beat Stary 228–191. Jensen defeated Olson in the second match, 247–224. In match three, Borgman knocked of Jensen, 224–182. In the championship game, Ellis beat Borgman, 246–201. Congratulations to Ellis on winning 2021 Pro Style championship.
Until, next August, have yourself a safe and happy summer.
Chuck McCarthy is a freelance writer for The Columbus Telegram. Read his weekly columns every Wednesday during the bowling season.