Kegler's Korner

The Open and Women’s City Tournaments are a month away and its time to begin reserving your spots. Boulevard Lanes will be hosting both tournaments for three weekends of Jan. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24. Entries close at 3 p.m. January 24th.

The squad times for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s are 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. During the 9 a.m. squad times you may bowl either team or singles and doubles.

Singles and doubles are scheduled for noon squad times. The 3 p.m. squad is slated for the team event. Just as last year, the Open & Women’s Tournament will possibly have $50 added prize money in any team squad. If there are at least six open teams or three women’s teams bowling during a team squad, the high individual handicap series for both the open and women will receive $50.

The entry fee for each event is $21, while the optional all-events will be $5. There will be $1,000 extra prize money added to the Open and $400 to the Women’s from Columbus USBC, Boulevard Lanes, Premier Distributing and Kruse, Schumacher, Smejkal & Brockhaus, P.C.

All prize fees are returned 100% in cash and trophies. One prize for each three entries for the Women’s tournament, while for the Open tournament is one in four entries.