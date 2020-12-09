Kegler's Korner

The Open and Women’s City Tournaments are a month away and its time to begin reserving your spots. Boulevard Lanes will be hosting both tournaments for three weekends of Jan. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24. Entries close at 3 p.m. January 24th.
The squad times for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s are 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. During the 9 a.m. squad times you may bowl either team or singles and doubles.
Singles and doubles are scheduled for noon squad times. The 3 p.m. squad is slated for the team event. Just as last year, the Open & Women’s Tournament will possibly have $50 added prize money in any team squad. If there are at least six open teams or three women’s teams bowling during a team squad, the high individual handicap series for both the open and women will receive $50.
The entry fee for each event is $21, while the optional all-events will be $5. There will be $1,000 extra prize money added to the Open and $400 to the Women’s from Columbus USBC, Boulevard Lanes, Premier Distributing and Kruse, Schumacher, Smejkal & Brockhaus, P.C.
All prize fees are returned 100% in cash and trophies. One prize for each three entries for the Women’s tournament, while for the Open tournament is one in four entries.
All-Events pay back one in 10 for the Open and one in six for the Women’s tournament. Handicap for both the Open and Women’s tournament will be 90% from 220. No minimum average is required. Handicap will be figured on each individual bowler, NOT on a team or doubles basis.
Multiple entries on team, doubles and singles will be allowed up to five times for the Women’s tournament. Exact details about multiple entries are on the back of the entry form.
The Open allows multiple team entries. Details on multiple team entries are explained on the back of the entry blank.
In doubles you may bowl twice - one entry being of same gender and the other being mixed. In all multiple singles and doubles entries, the singles event must be bowled, but you may cash only once. The first entry in all three events will be used in your all-events score.
All handicap and scratch winners for both the Open and Women’s will be honored at the Awards Banquet. The Banquet time, date and place will be announced at a later date.
You can pick up an entry blank at either Boulevard Lanes or Westbrook Lanes. You may also contact Gary Muth at (402) 910-6502 about reserving your time slots. You can mail your entries to Gary Muth, 958 13th Ave Apt 3, Columbus, NE 68601.
The 2019-2020 Women’s champions in the team event was Hometown Insurance with a 2797 (scratch) & Cruise & Associates with a 3330 (handicap).
In doubles it was Shayla Long & Khara Lyon with a 1330 (scratch) and Cassidy Benson & Jane Moore with a 1475 (handicap). In singles it was Long with a 642 (scratch) & Lisa Kruger with a 720 (handicap). All-events was won by Long with a 1954 (scratch) and Moore with a 2110 (handicap).
The 2019-2020 Open champions in team was J P Trucking with a 3454 (scratch) and Ernst Auto with a 3549 (handicap). Doubles was won by Steve Hoenk and Rick Klug with scores of 1402 (scratch) and 1474 (handicap).
Singles saw Dennis Meyer with a 724 (scratch) and Tom Mohning with a 749 (handicap). All-events was won by Rob Brunken with a 2151 (scratch) and Derek Thiem with a 2225 (handicap).
Until next week, it’s not to early to get your times reserved for the city tournament.
