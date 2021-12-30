Sunday Nite Mixed League at Boulevard

This week's featured league is the Sunday Nite Mixed from Boulevard Lanes.

Gail Henke, league secretary, says the league has five teams that bowl 34 weeks. The league is divided into two halves, with the winner of each half meeting in the finals.

Quiet Brats are the defending champions. Team members include Robin Wagoner, Nina Wagoner, Brad Wagoner, Justin Krzycki, Terry Odgaard, Angie Odgaard, Jeff Johnson, Melinda Molt, John Molt and Amie Nabity.

At the start of league play (Dec. 19), it was the first week of the second half. The Oddballs reserved their spot in the finals by winning the first half with a 46.5-21.5 record.

Gayla Cudaback, Gregory Cudaback, Lowell Brock, Sandi Blair, Christel Effa and Billie Sampley make up the Oddballs. Stay Open holds the high team game with a 774. Cera Ech, Wade Fleischaker, Mike Mellas, Taylor Graf, Ethan Johnson and Kendra Fleischaker form team Stay Open. Quiet Brats hold the high team series with a 2079.

On the individual side for the ladies, Robin Wagoner holds all three of the honors with a 210 game, 508 series and a 150 average. Taylor Graf leads the men with a 268 game, 685 series and a 191 average.

To be eligible for the high average, one must have bowled half of the leagues games. At the start of play, 17 weeks have been bowled.

Following league play last week, Here to Bowl rolled the high team game and series with a 692 and a 2008. Here to Bowl is made up of Kevin Nelson, Ann Fuhr, Richard Fuhr and Bob Frauendorfer. Jeff Johnson led the men with a 236 (+38) game and a 644 series. Ann Fuhr led the ladies with a 178 (+45) game and a 491 (+92) series.

There were a few others who had a nice night. There were two bowlers besides Ann Fuhr that made the 40/70 club - at least 40 pins over average and at least 70 pins over series. Wade Fleischaker shot a 168 (+43) game and a 489 (+111) series. Kevin Nelson had a 188 (+45) and a 504 (+75) series.

Three bowlers rolled games that were at least 30 pins above their average. Sandi Blair rolled a 169 (+49). Nina Wagoner shot a 177 (+42). Last, but not least, Mike Mellas tossed a 191 (+31). Nice bowling to one and all.

December 19, both Columbus Middle School teams competed in Norfolk at Kings Lanes. Columbus Maroon won its third straight tournament with a 3261 team score. Jacob Staub, Daniel Borgman, Alex Unger, Roman Long and Lucas Jones all bowled for the Columbus Maroon team. Receiving First Team All-Tournament honors were Staub (champion), Borgman (runner-up) and Unger (fourth).

Long (ninth) was named to the Second Team All-Tournament. Columbus White finished in 17th. Carter Widhalm, Shelby Staub, Watson Long, Kyson Kunes and Isaac Gaver make up the Columbus White team. Troy Unger and Shayla Long are the coaches.

Until next week, I hope everyone has a safe and happy New Years Eve. See you on the lanes next year.

