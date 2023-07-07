For the second straight year, Columbus will host two Cornhusker State Games competitions.

Quail Run Golf Course will stage the CSG summer youth state championship on Saturday and Sunday and Pawnee Park will host the horseshoe pitching event on Sunday.

Boys and girl golfers aged 9-17 years old will play two rounds at Quail Run. Those aged 9-12 will play nine holes each day while golfers aged 13-17 will play 18 holes on both days.

Each round starts at 8 a.m. with the top five golfers in each age group earning a prize. The groups include boys and girls at 9-10 years old, boys and girls 11-12, boys and girls 13-14 and boys and girls 15-17.

Leo Hong, Halle Rech, Anna Midyett, Tyson Becker and Jersey Odgaard all eye their second straight gold medal after winning their respective age groups last year.

In the horseshoe pitching competition, the doubles competition will start at 9 a.m. Sunday with the singles competition starting 45 minutes after the conclusion of doubles.

The doubles competition is open. The singles division for junior boys and girls at 30 feet is novice 0-10% and open 11% and over. Women and seniors at 30 feet are divided into four divisions at 0-15%, 16-29%, 30-45% and 46% and over.

The limit for doubles is limited to 48 teams, which will then be placed into eight groups. In the round robin tournament, the pairs will pitch 50-shoe games with the team ringer percentage used to determine placement.

Singles at a 40 foot distance is separated into seven divisions at 0-10%, 11-15%, 16-20%, 21-25%, 26-34%, 35-42%, 43-48% and 49% and over.

The singles competitors will also compete in a round-robin tournament as two groups of eight or nine with the format changing based on the number of entries. Scoring will be 40 or 50-shoe games.

Any first-place ties will be settled by ladder playoffs. Other ties will be broken by ringer percentage.