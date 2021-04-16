Downtown Runaround off for 2021

The Columbus Downtown Runaround will not be held for a second year in a row, the runaround's organizing community announced earlier this week and committee member Bob Lauterbach confirmed to The Telegram on Thursday.
The run, which has been held since 1986, was a casualty of the pandemic last summer. Regularly held in late July, the timing simply wasn't right in 2020.
A year later, uncertainty with how the landscape of cases and infections will look in three months, plus an overabundance of suggested precautionary measures, made holding the runaround extremely challenging.
"We've talked to the health department, we've talked to other races held around here and we've talked to the gentleman who does all the timing and the things that we're asked to do, suggested to do and have to do are quite extensive," Lauterbach said. "Plus, who knows what it's going to be like in July."
The cancellation leaves the runaround waiting for it's 35th race for a second year in a row. The event attracts runners from the Columbus area, Omaha, Lincoln and out of state. Just about half, Lauterbach estimated, are not from Columbus. That sort of makeup of the race begs the question: will enough runners show up?
Then, there's the socializing and revelry aspect of the race following the run. Hundreds of runners spend time together in and around Glur's after crossing the finish line. That sort of large assembly isn't perhaps the best move as life gets back to normal.
Suggestions included starting the race in different waves of runners and adjusting the course that included a finish line at a different location than the starting line.
There were other recommendations as well. The number and type of those recommendations presented too many hurdles to clear for an organization that is made up completely of volunteers.
Those hurdles and the uncertainty of participation made the cancellation a regretful but necessary one.
"After much discussion at this week's meeting, much of it surrounding liability exposure and the many changes that would need to be implemented, it was unanimously decided to cancel this year's race," Lauterbach said, reading the announcement that posted on the event's Facebook page. "Not being able to predict the future is a big part of this decision. No one knows what this pandemic will do between now and then, and we're not comfortable proceeding under these conditions. We thank everyone for their support of our run over the past 35 years and hope to be back in action in 2021."
