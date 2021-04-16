Downtown Runaround off for 2021

The Columbus Downtown Runaround will not be held for a second year in a row, the runaround's organizing community announced earlier this week and committee member Bob Lauterbach confirmed to The Telegram on Thursday.

The run, which has been held since 1986, was a casualty of the pandemic last summer. Regularly held in late July, the timing simply wasn't right in 2020.

A year later, uncertainty with how the landscape of cases and infections will look in three months, plus an overabundance of suggested precautionary measures, made holding the runaround extremely challenging.

"We've talked to the health department, we've talked to other races held around here and we've talked to the gentleman who does all the timing and the things that we're asked to do, suggested to do and have to do are quite extensive," Lauterbach said. "Plus, who knows what it's going to be like in July."

The cancellation leaves the runaround waiting for it's 35th race for a second year in a row. The event attracts runners from the Columbus area, Omaha, Lincoln and out of state. Just about half, Lauterbach estimated, are not from Columbus. That sort of makeup of the race begs the question: will enough runners show up?