Four champs crowned at Hall of Fame Open
  • Updated
Horseshoes

Four champions were crowned in the Nebraska Hall of Fame Open horseshoe tournament held April 11 at Pawnee Park.

Cole Pearson of Schuyler took the Class A title, Janet Havlovic of Columbus was the winner in Class B, Daniel Ricehill of Winnebago was the Class C champion and Eugene Zach, also of Winnebago, rose to the top of the Class D tournament. Twenty-six pitchers participated in the competiton.

Pearson edged out Allen Stenzel of Monroe with a 5-1 record and 53.15% ringer percentage. Stenzel went 4-2 and hit on 44.58%. Pearson and Monroe finished round robin play tied for first. Pearson came out the winner in the playoff.

Havlovic was a perfect 5-0 in Class B and shot a 36.26%. Emery Brandt of Crete was the runner-up at 4-1 and 34.50%.

Ricehill was 6-1 and hit on 23.94%. Bruce Crowe Sr. of Walthill went 5-2 and posted a 23.24% mark.

Zach went 5-1 and was at 20.98%. Stephanie Willmer of Lincoln was 3-3 with a 17.50 percentage.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

