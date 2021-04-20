Four champs crowned at Hall of Fame Open

Four champions were crowned in the Nebraska Hall of Fame Open horseshoe tournament held April 11 at Pawnee Park.

Cole Pearson of Schuyler took the Class A title, Janet Havlovic of Columbus was the winner in Class B, Daniel Ricehill of Winnebago was the Class C champion and Eugene Zach, also of Winnebago, rose to the top of the Class D tournament. Twenty-six pitchers participated in the competiton.

Pearson edged out Allen Stenzel of Monroe with a 5-1 record and 53.15% ringer percentage. Stenzel went 4-2 and hit on 44.58%. Pearson and Monroe finished round robin play tied for first. Pearson came out the winner in the playoff.

Havlovic was a perfect 5-0 in Class B and shot a 36.26%. Emery Brandt of Crete was the runner-up at 4-1 and 34.50%.

Ricehill was 6-1 and hit on 23.94%. Bruce Crowe Sr. of Walthill went 5-2 and posted a 23.24% mark.

Zach went 5-1 and was at 20.98%. Stephanie Willmer of Lincoln was 3-3 with a 17.50 percentage.

