Four hit 25 straight at Week 2 trap

Four shooters hit 25 straight clays last week in Week 2 of the Izaak Walton Trap League.

Jack Bender, Trent Crumley, Les Cattau and Terry Clausen were the distinguished members of the shooting club after competition May 24 and 25.

Bender, Crumley, Gary Chamberlain, Sammy Renteria, Bob White, Doug Ewert and Tweet Placek were each successful on taking down 24 in a row; White did it twice. Twenty-three in a row was achieved by Clausen, Ewert, Joe Bordy, John Wardenburg, Jim Boesch, Craig Lutjelusche, Jimmy Machmueller, Greg Sander, Doug Ewert, Steve Fitz, Tom Cepel, Jay Cepel, Dennis Ryba, Terry Ludden, Matt Bates and Rick Zywiec.

Monday scores saw Guns A Blazin take the top team spot with a total of 216. The rest of the lineup included Monroe Tavern with 210, CK Bar scoring 205, Ron's Flooring putting together 201, DJ Sports totaling 197, Claycrushers #1 shooting 188, The Lattes scoring 183 and Mudslingers putting together a 166.

Cs & Js won the Tuesday competition with the only score over 200 at 208. Following were Tweets with a 196, Egbarts Tax scoring 193, Owens Wealth Advisors putting together a 186, Papa Z shooting 184, Gay & Associates scoring 169, Claycrushers #2 with a 163 and Schitt's Shots totaling 139.

