This week we feature the Astro League which bowls Wednesday nights at Westbrook Lanes. This season the co-ed Astro League has six teams that bowl 34 weeks. The league champion is determined by a roll-off between the winners of each half.

Two Bowling Balls and a Split have reserved their spot in the roll offs by winning the first half. Heath Aldrich, Stacie Rickert, John Eckholt, Bret Strecker, Donna Gray, Ryan Lewis, Pam Houdek and Nikki Wagoner have all bowled for Two Bowling Balls and a Split.

At the start of league (March 22), the Nutter Gutters sat in first place with a 32-12 record. Tessa Alexander, Jessica Blaser, Devon Keller and Chase Cherry make up the Nutter Gutters. The high team game and team series belong to Two Bowling Balls and a Split with scores of 674 and 1823.

On the individual side of things, Nathan Carlson has the men’s high game with a 255 and high series with a 655. Ian Lim holds the high average with a 181. For the ladies, Kodie Kracl and Rickert lead the way. Kracl has the high series with a 604, while Rickert holds the high game with a 245 and the high average of 177. To be eligible for individual honor scores, one must have bowled 50% of the leagues games.

Following league play last week, Fish rolled the high team game with a 657. Carlson, Will Giittinger and Ian Lim make up team Fish. The high team series was shot by Two Bowling Balls and a Split with an 1803. On the individual side of things, Eckholt led the men with a 258 (+40) game and 729 series. The women were led by Rickert with a 206 game and 584 series.

The top performance of the evening was turned in by Carlson, who shot a 236 (+65) game and 644 (+131) series. Cherry had himself a nice evening as well, with a 174 (+64) game and 419(+89) series.

League play saw six other bowlers roll games at least 30 pins above their averages. Carlson’s teammates Giittinger had a 188 (+56), while Lim shot a 233 (+52). Next up was Mike Tiaden with a 198 (+44). Gracie Baker tossed a 152 (+32). Kracl rolled a 202 (+31). Last, but not least, Dillon Renitz shot a 148 (+30). Nice shooting to one and all.

Boulevard Lanes’ Wyatt Ellis named Nick Leick, Kim Kohl and Virginia Pocwierz as his bowlers of the week. Leick shot games of 225-230-248 for a 703 series to earn the men’s honor. Kohl took home the ladies pick by shooting a 219 game, 69 pins over her average.

The senior selection went to Pocwierz for her 195 game and 533 series. Shane Gottschall had the high game for the men with a 268, while the high series went to Jim Murcek with a 706. Shayla Long led the ladies for the week with a 225 game and 614 series.

Westbrook’s Eckholt selected Dirk White, Dru Schott, Jess Haiar, Jim Berry and Nolan Howdin as his bowlers of the week. White and Schott shared the men’s honor for the week. White shot the high series with a 784, with his big game being a 269.

Schott rolled the high game with a 278, while finishing with a 719 series. Haiar earned her selection by tossing the high game for the women with a 247. Berry claimed the senior nod with a 212 game and 600 series. The youth award went to Howdin. The 58 average bowler shot a 126 (+68) game and 320 (+146) series. Shawna Woosley had the high series for the women with a 614.

Next week, we’ll look at the Thursday Seniors league for Boulevard Lanes.