As the 2022-2023 bowling season winds down, we need to take time to thank all of those who helped make this season a success. First a big thank you to both Boulevard Lanes and Westbrook Lanes.

Boulevard's Wyatt Ellis and the rest of their staff have done everything possible to make our season enjoyable. Those who shot 300 games received cash from Boulevard and a certificate from that pairs lane sponsor.

A thank you goes to those sponsors, Hometown Insurance, Chad’s Collision Center, First National Bank, Ginger Moon Insurance, Wize Buys and Columbus Door & Window.

Westbrook's John Eckholt, Jordan Eckholt, Justin Eckholt and their staff also worked hard at making your experience a good one. Westbrook gave out certificates good for a hamburger, fries and a pop for dutch 200 games, triplicates and all spare games. If you roll a game of 298 or 299 you receive a certificate for a lunch special. Westbrook Lanes also gives out cash for 300 games and 800 series.

Just like Boulevard, each pair of lanes have a sponsor to give out cash or certificates for any 300 game shot on that pair. Thank you goes to Stack-n-Steak, Evoke – Seth Ahrens, Schumacher, Smejkal & Elm P.C., Sleep Inn, Lotto Nebraska, Remax – Logan Bronson, Remax – Dennis Worden, Ernst Auto, Rabourn Insurance & Financial, Escape Room, Berkshire Hathaway – Jacklyn Wiese and the Columbus USBC Bowling Association.

Speaking of our local association, I want to thank all the board members for their time they spend running our association. The officers are President Dirk White, 1st Vice President Troy Paben, 2nd Vice President Kyle Brestel, Directors Jim Henderson, Shayla Long, Jane Davis, Jay Olson, Steve Reichmuth, Gary Stenger, Mike Long, Kelly Burge, Chris Scheel, Ed Brezenski, Eric Brabec and Brandon Silvey. The youth representatives are Gavin Unger and Colin Jaster.

The bowling center representatives are John Eckholt from Westbrook Lanes and Wyatt Ellis from Boulevard Lanes. The Association Manager is Gary Muth.

I want to thank the sponsors of the two teams that I bowl with. Chuck and Deb Jensen of Stack-n-Steak for the Wednesday team and John Eckholt for the Monday team, Westbrook Pro Shop.

I also would like to thank the Columbus Telegram and Monica Garcia for featuring Kegler’s Korner each week.

Boulevard Lanes’ Ellis named his bowlers of the week, and they are Tom Kozak, Diana Olsufka and Jeanette Blaser. Kozak took the men’s pick with a 236 game and 652 series. The ladies choice went to Olsufka for her 224 game and 540 series. Blaser claimed the senior award with a 442 series. Corey Rieck and Shayla Long led all the regular season bowlers for the week. Rieck shot a 246 game and 706 series to lead the men, while Long rolled a 279 game and 709 series for the women. As the season comes to a close, some league roll-offs have already taken place. Receiving honorable mentions for roll-offs are Brandon Silvey and Kaedyn Stary. Silvey tossed a 300 game, while Stary rolled a 299 game.

Westbrook Lane’s Eckholt selected his bowlers of the week and they were Nathan Cattau, Michele Anderson, Ed Mathine and Alex Unger. Cattau earned the men’s pick with a 253 game and 700 series. Anderson took home the women’s selection with a 233 game and 609 series. The senior nod went to Mathine with a 202 game and 574 series. Unger was the youth honoree with a 256 game and 622 series. Gary Muth led the men for the week with a 279 game and 765 series. Paige Sohl led the women for the week with a 255 game and 620 series. Shawna Woosley gets an honorable mention for her 252 game.

Next week we’ll look at upcoming local tournaments and summer leagues.