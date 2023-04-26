Today marks my final Kegler’s Korner article for the 2022-2023 bowling season. We’ll look at the season-ending local tournaments and upcoming summer leagues. This includes bowling, volleyball and cornhole leagues. So get your phones out and mark these dates down.

My favorite season-ending tournaments are the Masters and Pro Style tournaments. These two scratch tournaments are figured into earning points for All-City honors for the 2022-2023 season. Westbrook Lanes will hold their annual scratch tournament, the Masters, on Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. You bowl six games, each game on a different pair of lanes. The top four scratch bowlers will meet in a step ladder final.

The cost is $30 and pays 1 out of 5. Boulevard Lanes will hold its annual scratch tournament, the Pro Style, Tuesday, May 9, at 7:00 p.m. You bowl six games, one game on each pair of lanes. The top five bowlers will face off in a step ladder final. The cost is $30.

Every week, John Eckholt sends me his bowlers of the week from Westbrook Lanes. Those of you that were selected as bowlers of the week from Westbrook are eligible to compete. Monday, May 15, Westbrook Lanes is holding its annual Bowler of the Week Tournament at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10.00 with 100% paid back and 100% handicap of 215. You bowl four games with 1 out of 5 cashing. The tournament winner will be named Bowler of the Year.

For those of you who want to bowl in a summer league, there are plenty of choices. Westbrook Lanes will have five summer leagues. Senior bowlers can bowl on Tuesdays at 12:45 p.m.

Youth bowlers have a Thursday afternoon league that starts at 1:00 p.m. One of the summer favorites is the family doubles leagues (Adult/Youth).

The Family Doubles league is on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. If it’s mixed leagues that you enjoy, there’s the Thursday night 9-pin no tap Trio league on Thursday nights 6:30 p.m. Once again, Westbrook will hold its Trio Ball league this summer on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $24 each night for fifteen weeks, with each bowler receiving a bowling ball at the end of the season. If you don’t want a new ball, you can still bowl, the cost will be just $12. This is a three-person team, sanctioned league starts May 3.

Boulevard Lanes will have two summer leagues. There is a Monday Trio league starting May 15, and running through July 31. They will have a Thursday afternoon senior league at 12:45 p.m.

Although the summer volleyball leagues are set for both centers it never hurts to call and ask about them. Never know if a team drops out or the league has an odd number of teams. Westbrook Lanes is holding a Tuesday night Cornhole league again this summer.

Wyatt Ellis named his bowlers of the week from Boulevard Lanes, and they are Tom Gumm, Kay Reznicek and Larry Korger. Gumm took home the men’s pick with the high scores for the men with a 232 game and 647 series.

Reznicek earned the women’s honor by rolling a 209 game, which was 67 pins over her average. Korger claimed the senior award with a 216 game and 543 series. Shayla Long led the women for the past week with a 226 game and 611 series.

John Eckholt has added five more bowlers who are eligible for the Bowler of the Week Tournament, and they are Jim Murcek, Carstin Olson, Christel Effa, Paula Steffensmeier and Bob Hopp. Murcek and Olson shared the men’s honor for the week. Murcek shot the high game with a 296, while Olson tossed a 660 series. Effa had the high game for the ladies with a 212, while finishing with a 525 to earn her selection.

Steffensmeier and Hopp shared the senior award. Steffensmeier shot a 180 game and Hopp rolled a 225 game. Chad Horak’s 740 series was high for the men, while Shayla Long’s 553 series was tops for the women.

The Columbus bowling club started up the NHSBCA spring and summer schedule with the Columbus Maroon winning the Westbrook Lanes Invite on April 16. Returning from last fall and bowling for the Columbus Maroon are Gavin Unger, Jacob Staub, Ryland Prokopec, Colin Jaster and Kelton Zimmerer. Columbus Maroon qualified 2nd in the ten team invite.

The top eight teams were seeded for the bracket roll-offs, which was the best of three baker games. Columbus Maroon defeated No. 7 Heartland in the 1st round 2-1. Next up in the semi-finals was No. 6 Grand Island Northwest, which the Maroon also defeated 2-1. In the finals, Maroon swept No. 5 Bellevue Purple 2-0. Unger earned 2nd-team all-tournament honors with a 653 series.

Coach Troy Unger said they added a second team to their high school bowling club this spring. Making up the newly formed Columbus White are Kodie Kracl, Tayler Cooney, Taley Dittmer, Nykolys Rutten and Wiona Nolan. Columbus White qualified in 10th in their first-ever tournament. Shayla Long coached the Columbus White.

Good luck to both teams as they compete in upcoming tournaments. Boulevard Lanes with host its NHSBCA tournament Saturday, May 27.

Until next season, I hope everyone has a safe and happy summer. See you on the lanes next fall.