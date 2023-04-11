Today we’ll look at the last featured league of the season, the Wednesday Kids league from Westbrook Lanes. They have five, two person teams.

The league runs for thirty-four weeks. The league champion will be determined by the team with the best record at the end of the season. In years past, the league was divided into two halves.

The first half winner and second half winner would compete for the title and the team with the best overall record would claim the title.

At the start of league play, April 5, the Strikers sit in first place with a 88-32 record. Prudence Tapio, Kaydence Wennekamp and Lydia Schultz have all bowled for the Strikers.

On the individual side of things, Colin Jaster holds all three of the top scores for the boys. Jaster has a 239 game, 677 series and 192 average. For the girls, Wennekamp has the high game and series with scores of 192 and 434. Tapio has the high average with a 117.

Following league play, Jaster set a new high game and series for the boys with a 278 (+89) and 717 (+150). Schultz had the high game and series for the girls with a 128 and 357. Nolan Howdin shot a 93 (+32), he was the only other bowler to toss a game more than 30 pins above average.

Boulevard Lane’s Wyatt Ellis selected Chris Taylor, Connie Kresha and Roger Wurdeman as his bowlers of the week. Taylor claimed the men’s pick with a 683 series on games of 212-227-244. The lady’s choice went to Kresha with a 193 game and 501 series. Wurdeman took home the senior honor with a 198 game and 553 series. Eric Johnson led the men for the week with a 289 high game and 734 high series. The women’s top scores were tossed by Shayla Long with a 217 game and 575 series.

Westbrook’s John Eckholt made his picks, and they were Craig Junghaene, Dave Inman, Darrin Christensen, Carol Nicholson and Watson Long. There was a three-way share for the men’s pick with Junghaene, Inman and Christensen. Junghaene shot the high game for the men with a 288. Inman rolled a 278 game, while Christensen tossed a 723 series. Nicholson earned the senior award with a 224 game and 520 series. Long claimed the youth selection with his 159 (+68) game and 385 (+112) series. Andrew Beck rolled the high series for the men with an 802. Shayla Long and Shawna Woosley led the women for the past week. Long had the high series with a 657, while Woosley had the high game with a 232.

Next week, we’ll take time to thank all of those who helped make this past season so successful. I’d also thank all of those who offered thoughts and prayers for my recent back surgery and for a speedy recovery.