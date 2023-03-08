Twin Rivers Taekwondo competed in the Mid-Alliance Taekwondo Tournament on Feb. 18 at Columbus Middle School.

For colored belts, Lauren Bauer and Aiden McPhillips placed first in forms. Ezra Joslin, Bauer, Graceon Wheeler, Ramon Hernandez, Dylan Rutter, Noah Juarez, Jake Harris and Chase Zywiec finished in second place. Silas Joslin, Rachel Kuchta, Angelina Castillo, Zach Elm, Brody Ruger and Cecilia Baldwin took home bronze.

Rachel and Elizabeth Kuchta and Zarra Rathje collected gold in the colored belts sparring competition. Camilla Nunez, Milo Spieker, Zywiec and McPhillips finished in second and Rutter, Jorge Torres, Ruger, Jett Goldblatt and Chad Quiring ended the competition in third.

Zach Cole placed first in the black belt forms competition with Annamarie Suiter and Kyle Chen placing second. Amelia Baldwin, Kamon Fleeman, Justin Chen, Sam Eller and Dallas Reyes collected bronze medals.

In the black belts sparring competition, Kyle Woehl, Reyes and Kyle finished in first place. Suiter and Fleeman earned silver medals and Michael Rowe, Baldwin, Justin, Eller and Cole took home third place.

In the Little Dragons competition, Bailey Reed won first place in the forms competition. Taylor Hammons and Eleni Cuevas placed second and third, respectively.

Hammons won the sparring competition with Cuevas finishing in second. Reed earned bronze.