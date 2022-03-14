Local athletes compete at Mid-America Taekwondo Tournament

More than 30 local athletes from Twin Rivers Taekwondo took part in the 2022 Mid-America Tournament held in Columbus on March 5.

First place medals went to Wyatt Mullally, Joseph Walker and Michael Rowe in Colored Belts Forms. Kristin Hoesing, Diego Gomez and Julia Baldwin were gold medal winners in Colored Belts Sparring. Cole Zach took first place in Black Belts Forms.

In the Little Dragons competition, Caiden Christensen in form and Benji Chavez and Aralyn Hernandez in sparring were gold medal winners.

Hoesing, Zarra Rathje, Dezarae Jeppesen, Cecilia Baldwin, Zach Schumacher, Diego Gomez and Adrian Klinetobe were silver medalists in Colored Belts Forms. Klinetobe, Morgan Jeppesen, Chad Quiring, Jonathan Chen, Guillermo Chavez, Gabriel Cada, Ethan Fiala and Dreya Fiala were second place in Colord Belts Sparring.

Third place in Colored Belts Forms went to Chen, Chavez, Cada, Fiala, Carter Hoesing, Tristan Hoesing, Morgan Jeppesen, Diego Bordallo and Julia Baldwin. Rathje, Jeppesen, Baldwin, Walker, Simeon Cada, Amelia Baldwin, Diego Orrego, Kevin Dasper and Daniel Kuchta were third in Colored Belts Sparring.

Additional Black Belt awards went to Nathan Beatty, Kimberlin Reyes, Izzy Hill, Annamaire Suiter, Dallas Reyes and Matthew for second in forms and Justin Chen and Kyle Chen for third in forms. Reyes and Kamon Fleeman were silver medalists in Black Belt Sparring. Suiter, Justin Chen, Cole Zach, Colton Duncan, Janice Chen, Vance Sayer, Gavin Crouch, Matthew Harger and Colby Smolek were bronze medalists in Black Belt Sparring.

Little Dragons second place in rom included Taylor Hammons and Ellie Nettleton. Caiden Christensen was second place in Sparring. Ramon Hernandez and Aaralyn Hernandez in Form plus Nettleton and Weslyn Matas in Sparring were each third.

