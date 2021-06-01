Outdoor Update: Your Parks Adventure Challenge is open

Application for big game draw permits begins June 14

Big game hunters may begin applying for 2021 elk, antelope and deer draw permits June 14.

Elk applicants may apply for one elk permit or buy one elk bonus point. Deer and antelope applicants may apply for one deer or antelope permit or buy one deer or antelope preference point. A point may be purchased by an applicant in lieu of participating in the draw.

Applications will be charged a nonrefundable fee; bonus and preference point purchases also will be charged a nonrefundable fee.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time on June 14. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. CT – or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications – on June 25.

Drawing results will be available by July 2. Successful applicants will have until July 16 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting permit. Any forfeited permit will be made available to the next unsuccessful applicant at this time. Any remaining permits will be available during appropriate buy period for the species: deer, Aug. 2; antelope, Aug. 3; elk, Aug. 4.