Outdoor Update: Your Parks Adventure Challenge is open

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging outdoor enthusiasts in 2021 to explore the diverse state park system in honor of the parks’ centennial through the Your Parks Adventure challenge.
As of June 1, participants who visit any state parks or recreation areas, snap a photo at a designated station, and submit it and their story online are eligible to win prizes.
Designated selfie stations will be at 100 sites among Game and Parks’ 76 state park, state historical park and state recreation areas. Participants may be required to walk or explore in order to find the stations.
Only those who visit Chadron State Park, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Danish Alps State Recreation Area will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc camper from AC Nelsen RV World.
Submissions should be made at YourNebraskaParks100.org/YourParksAdventure. The contest ends Nov. 30, 2021.
“We invite park-goers to visit and explore parks they may have not been to before when they take part in the Your Parks Adventure challenge. Each visit to a selfie station is an opportunity to capture a memory and share it with us for a chance to win great prizes – including the grand prize camper from AC Nelsen RV World,” said Parks Administrator Jim Swenson. “Our parks team eagerly awaits welcoming guests to our state parks and recreation areas.”
Each photo entry from a unique selfie station qualifies for a monthly prize drawing. All participants who submit a photo and story will receive a commemorative parks centennial sticker, and those participants who complete the grand prize challenge also will receive a limited-edition commemorative challenge coin.
A Nebraska State Park Entry permit is required; buy one or learn more about the challenge at YourNebraskaParks100.org.
Application for big game draw permits begins June 14
Big game hunters may begin applying for 2021 elk, antelope and deer draw permits June 14.
Elk applicants may apply for one elk permit or buy one elk bonus point. Deer and antelope applicants may apply for one deer or antelope permit or buy one deer or antelope preference point. A point may be purchased by an applicant in lieu of participating in the draw.
Applications will be charged a nonrefundable fee; bonus and preference point purchases also will be charged a nonrefundable fee.
The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time on June 14. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. CT – or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications – on June 25.
Drawing results will be available by July 2. Successful applicants will have until July 16 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference or bonus points and forfeiting permit. Any forfeited permit will be made available to the next unsuccessful applicant at this time. Any remaining permits will be available during appropriate buy period for the species: deer, Aug. 2; antelope, Aug. 3; elk, Aug. 4.
Applicants who supply valid email addresses will be notified when the draw is complete. Applicants not providing valid email addresses will be responsible for monitoring their status online at OutdoorNebraska.org.
Applications may be made at OutdoorNebraska.org, via application form, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office. Details regarding drawings and permits may be found in the 2021 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/guides. Drawing statistics from previous years may be found at OutdoorNebraska.org/drawresults.