5 perfect shooters in Izaak Walton trap league

Five shooters put together perfect runs of 25 straight over the course of weeks seven and eight in the Izaak Walton trap league.
Jimmy Machmueller and Dave Young shot 25 in a row in week seven held July 5-6 while Ron Kasper, Larry Pokorny and Joe Citta matched that accomplishment a week later in week eight held this past Monday and Tuesday.
Ron's Flooring and Egbarts Taxidermy won team titles in week seven. Ron's Flooring repeated on Monday. Claycrushers #2 finished on top the leaderboard on Tuesday.
Shooters that hit 24 in a row July 5-6 included Kurt Thomas, Jim Boesch, Jack Bender, Andy Paprocki and Terry Clause. Eleven more took down 23 in a row: Joey Dreifurst, Boesch, Fred Hoppe twice, Sammy Renteria, Bob White, Trenty Crumley, John Wardenburg, Hunter Smith, Jess Nighswonger, Steve Dreifurst and Todd Szatko.
Ron's Flooring scored 209 on July 5 and finished on top of the list that included CK Bar at 201, Guns 'A Blazin and Monroe Tavern with a pair of 199s, DJ Sports shooting 185, Mudslingers putting together 183, Claycrushers #1 scoring 182 and The Lattes with 180.
A 195 by Egbarts Taxidermy on July 6 was followed by Claycrusthers #2 with a 189, 183 for Tweets, 180 by Owens Wealth Advisors, 155 by Schitts Shots, 146 shot by Gay & Associates, 141 from Papa Z and eight place by Cs and Js (score unlisted).
Ron's Flooring was just one behind on Monday and won the team competition with a 216, Guns 'A Blazin had 208, CK Bar shot 202, Monroe Tavern scored 191, DJ Sports shot 187, Claycrushers #1 put together a 186, the Lattes scored 183 and Mudslingers had a 177.
Claycrushers #2 was in first on Tuesday by 18 with a score of 200, Cs & Js was second with 181, Tweets shot 180, Schitts Shots scored 176, Owens Wealth Advisors had 168, Papa Z put together 164, Gay & Associates scored 161 and Egbarts Taxidermy had 158.
Ron Prokupek, Joey Dreifurst, Andy Paprocki, Sammy Renteria, Jess Nighswonger and Mitchel Goc had 24 in a row in Week 8. Twenty-three in a row were hit by Kurt Thomas, Gordon Dykes, Paprocki, Jim Boesch, Leo Hamling, Terry Clausen, Jimmy Machmueller, Renteria, Chase Burgess, Marty Jones, Dennis Ryba, Riley Eickmeier and Chase Newman.