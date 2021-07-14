5 perfect shooters in Izaak Walton trap league

Five shooters put together perfect runs of 25 straight over the course of weeks seven and eight in the Izaak Walton trap league.

Jimmy Machmueller and Dave Young shot 25 in a row in week seven held July 5-6 while Ron Kasper, Larry Pokorny and Joe Citta matched that accomplishment a week later in week eight held this past Monday and Tuesday.

Ron's Flooring and Egbarts Taxidermy won team titles in week seven. Ron's Flooring repeated on Monday. Claycrushers #2 finished on top the leaderboard on Tuesday.

Shooters that hit 24 in a row July 5-6 included Kurt Thomas, Jim Boesch, Jack Bender, Andy Paprocki and Terry Clause. Eleven more took down 23 in a row: Joey Dreifurst, Boesch, Fred Hoppe twice, Sammy Renteria, Bob White, Trenty Crumley, John Wardenburg, Hunter Smith, Jess Nighswonger, Steve Dreifurst and Todd Szatko.

Ron's Flooring scored 209 on July 5 and finished on top of the list that included CK Bar at 201, Guns 'A Blazin and Monroe Tavern with a pair of 199s, DJ Sports shooting 185, Mudslingers putting together 183, Claycrushers #1 scoring 182 and The Lattes with 180.