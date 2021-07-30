6 perfect shooters in Izaak Walton trap league

Six shooters posted a perfect run of 25 straight in week 10 of the Izaak Walton trap league.

Gary Chamberlin, Jim Boesch, Fred Hoppe, Jared Whitemore, Jess Nighswonger and Rick Zywiec shot 25 in a row.

On Monday, Monroe Tavern won the team title by a slight two-point margin, 222 to 220, over runner-up CK Bar.

Tweets won Tuesday's team title with a score of 195. It defeated second-place Gay & Assoc. by six points.

Trent Crumley, Virg Crumley, Leo Hamling, Boesch, Bob White, Andy Paprocki and Joe Citta made 24 straight shots.

Brian Hajek, Trent, Greg Sander, Terry Clausen, Doug Ewert, Sammy Renteria, Dennis Ryba, Jim Ellison, Steve Fitz and Caleb DeBower completed 23 straight shots.

Behind Monroe Tavern and CK Bar in Monday's title race was third-place The Lattes with 202. Those three were the only one to post scores above 200. DJ Sports finished in fourth with 179, Guns A Blazin scored 175 for fifth, Mudslingers was sixth with 173, Claycrushers #1 finished in seventh with 167 and Ron's Flooring scored 154 for eight.

During Tuesday's competition, Cs & Js finished in third place with a score of 182. Claycrushers #2 edged out Egbarts Taxidermy by one point for fourth. Owen Wealth Advisors scored 168, Schitts Shots posted a score of 164 and Papa Z scored 152 for sixth, seventh and eight place respectively.

