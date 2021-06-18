Big game permit purchase dates staggered

In an effort to provide better customer service, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is staggering the beginning sale dates for big game permits.

Staggering the sale dates will help the electronic permitting system run more efficiently during high-use periods. In addition, Game and Parks has added software to the system that puts online permit buyers in a purchasing queue for processing during high-use periods to maintain traffic load.

Permits with unlimited quotas will be available first, then permits with limited quotas will become available. Unlike in past years, permit buyers who choose to buy an unlimited quota permit early will not be able to purchase a limited quota permit at the same time.

Any forfeited draw permits will be offered to the next unsuccessful applicant in the drawing results.

Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT July 26, all unlimited-quota 2021 deer and antelope permits may be purchased online or at Game and Parks permitting offices.

Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT Aug. 2, residents and nonresidents may purchase any limited quota deer permits.

Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT Aug. 3, residents, nonresidents and eligible resident and nonresident landowners may purchase any limited quota antelope permits.