Big game permit purchase dates staggered

In an effort to provide better customer service, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is staggering the beginning sale dates for big game permits.
Staggering the sale dates will help the electronic permitting system run more efficiently during high-use periods. In addition, Game and Parks has added software to the system that puts online permit buyers in a purchasing queue for processing during high-use periods to maintain traffic load.
Permits with unlimited quotas will be available first, then permits with limited quotas will become available. Unlike in past years, permit buyers who choose to buy an unlimited quota permit early will not be able to purchase a limited quota permit at the same time.
Any forfeited draw permits will be offered to the next unsuccessful applicant in the drawing results.
Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT July 26, all unlimited-quota 2021 deer and antelope permits may be purchased online or at Game and Parks permitting offices.
Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT Aug. 2, residents and nonresidents may purchase any limited quota deer permits.
Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT Aug. 3, residents, nonresidents and eligible resident and nonresident landowners may purchase any limited quota antelope permits.
Beginning at 1 p.m. CDT Aug. 4, residents may purchase any remaining general elk permits. At that same date and time, eligible resident and nonresident landowners may purchase any remaining landowner elk permits through Game and Parks offices at Alliance, North Platte or Bassett.
“Nebraska has tremendous big game hunting opportunities across the state, and it is a great pastime. We’re happy hunters are excited to get out in the field this fall,” said Alicia Hardin, Wildlife Division Administrator for Game and Parks.
For more information on big game hunting in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov.
Pollinator Week starts Monday
Nebraska has many native pollinators, including more than 200 species of butterflies alone. Celebrate the role they play during Nebraska Pollinator Week this June 21- 27.
Through the pollination of crops, insect pollinators add more than $217 billion to the worldwide economy. Species also pollinate more than 180,000 plant species worldwide – ensuring ecosystems produce food for countless other species, including pheasants, songbirds and mammals.
Nebraska Pollinator Week is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s statewide focus on the international Pollinator Week effort. Pollinator Week, in Nebraska and internationally, is an effort to celebrate and raise awareness about pollinators and their conservation.
The public is encouraged to take part in virtual and public events around Nebraska. A list of these events can be found at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/events.
Game and Parks also is hosting the second annual Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge. The goal is for participants to submit at least five pollinator photo observations using the online platform iNaturalist. Learn more about the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/challenge.