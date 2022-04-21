Commission will consider big game regs

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2022 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons when it meets April 28 at Niobrara State Park.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. in the Eagle View Group Lodge within the park, located at 89261 522 Ave., Niobrara.

A public hearing is scheduled for proposed amendments to Commission orders pertaining to season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting. The changes will help the agency manage big game populations at socially acceptable levels, address declining mule deer populations in some areas of the state, and maintain resident access to hunting permits.

Staff will recommend:

including the Pine Ridge deer management unit into the Mule Deer Conservation Area,

creating permit quotas on Statewide Whitetail Buck and Restricted Statewide Buck permits,

a sales cap on nonresident either-sex or buck-only deer permits for all permits except landowner and youth,

adjusting elk and antelope limited landowner permit quotas to 75% of the general permit quota to meet statute change, and

minor adjustments on other deer, elk and antelope permits to meet management objectives.

The commissioners also will hear staff updates on the Take ’em Fishing challenge, the change of status of wolves, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park projects, a Lake McConaughy fisheries public meeting, walleye spawning, and shooting ranges and programs.

A complete meeting agenda can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/publicnotices.

Community Fishing Events

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for another spring and summer of fun with Community Fishing Events.

Community Fishing Events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.

“We invite you to join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist. “Spring and summer can be busy, but fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”

Look for the Community Fishing Events Trailer at each site. Appropriate fishing and park permits are required. All fishing regulations apply.

The fourth year of the Discover Fly-Fishing program also will kick off May 26 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake. Discover Fly-Fishing events, which are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.

