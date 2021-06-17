Crumley, Boesch hit 25 in Week 4

Two shooters hit 25 in a row during Week 4 of the Izaak Walton Trap league. Virg Crumley and Jim Boesch stood above the rest of the field for 25 in a row earlier this week.

Those that were just behind that duo with 24 in a row included Trent Crumley twice, Jared Whitemore, Aaron Leimser, Dave Young, Doug Ewert, Rick Zywiec and Ryan Brashear.

Gary Chamberlain, Les Cattau, Chase Orender twice, Joey Dreifurst, Jack Bender, Gordon Dykes, Jimmy Machmueller, Larry Sindlar and Dwain Owens took down 23 straight.

Monday scores saw Monroe Tavern rise to the top with 221 shots, CK Bar was in second at 212, Ron's Flooring had 209, The Lattes had 202, Guns 'A Blazin hit 193, Claycrushers #1 put together 186, DJ Sports shot 182 and Mudslingers had 181.

Tweets took the top spot on Tuesday on a 192 total. Papa Z was second at 190, Gay & Associates had 180, Egbarts Taxidermy shot 176, Claycrushers #2 scored 165, Owens Wealth Advisors totaled 155, Schitts Shots put together a 138 and Cs & Js were in eighth though no score was listed.

