Game and Parks releasing pheasants

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will release adult rooster pheasants on 16 wildlife management areas prior to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The 16 WMAs are: Powder Creek, (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha County), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County), and Rakes Creek (Cass County).

To view a map of the pheasant release sites, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/upland and click on the “pheasant releases” tab.

The pheasants will be released to enhance hunting opportunities over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend and encourage families to spend time together in the field. Non-toxic shot is required at Kirkpatrick Basin North, Peru Bottoms, Randall W. Schilling, and Wilkinson WMAs, but otherwise all usual regulations apply.

Nebraska’s pheasant, quail, and prairie grouse seasons run through Jan. 31, 2022. Permits and applicable stamps may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org. For more information on these and other publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas or contact Game and Parks at 402-471-0641.

Landowner Deer Season a Success

– For hunters in Nebraska’s inaugural Special Landowner Deer Season, their season is over.

The $8 Special Landowner Deer Permit, of which 3,690 were sold, was valid only for the three-day season, which ended Nov. 8, and is not valid for any other deer season.

According to preliminary results from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, hunters had a 24% success rate during the Special Landowner Deer Season.

The harvest includes 590 whitetail bucks, 100 whitetail does, 177 mule deer bucks, and 21 mule deer does.

Overall harvest was highest in the Blue Northwest (81), Frenchman (81), Wahoo (77), Blue Southeast (71), Platte (68), Elkhorn (66), and Loup East (64) deer management units.

The Special Landowner Season Permit allowed a qualifying landowner to hunt on his or her property on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the opening of the November firearm deer season.

The Special Landowner Deer Season was created by the passage of LB 126 in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session.

For additional information on deer hunting, season dates and regulations visit OutdoorNebraska.org/deer.

