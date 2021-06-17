 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Mac fully booked for Fourth
0 Comments

Lake Mac fully booked for Fourth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Game and Parks
Courtesy Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas are fully booked from July 2-5 for overnight campgrounds, including beach campsites.

Overnight visitors interested in visiting the two western Nebraska reservoirs for the upcoming holiday are encouraged to find alternative lodging. Find local community hotels, vacation homes by rental, cabins and private campgrounds at ILoveLakeMac.com. Visitors should check availability at private overnight accommodations.

Day-use activities, such as fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking and bird watching remain available with no capacity limits. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.org/LakeMcConaughy.

Those visitors with overnight reservations must check-in between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mountain time, but are encouraged to check-in before 5 p.m. to avoid long lines at points of entry.

A Park Entry Permit is required on all vehicles entering the recreation areas, including those with advanced camping reservations. For faster entry into the park areas, visitors are encouraged to purchase one in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a permit vendor; find a local vendor at outdoornebraska.org/permitvendors.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds visitors that alcohol and fireworks are prohibited at the two park areas.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Cincinnati Reds recent hot streak sustainable the rest of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News