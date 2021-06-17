Lake Mac fully booked for Fourth

Those visitors with overnight reservations must check-in between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mountain time, but are encouraged to check-in before 5 p.m. to avoid long lines at points of entry.

A Park Entry Permit is required on all vehicles entering the recreation areas, including those with advanced camping reservations. For faster entry into the park areas, visitors are encouraged to purchase one in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a permit vendor; find a local vendor at outdoornebraska.org/permitvendors.