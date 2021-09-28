Outdoor Update: Big game regulation changes

Nebraska big game and turkey hunters should be aware of wildlife regulation changes for 2021 regarding hunting over bait and carrying a handgun while hunting.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission passed these regulations in June.
The amended baiting regulation states that it is illegal to hunt any big game animals or turkeys within 200 yards of a baited area. An area is to be considered baited for 10 days following the complete removal of all bait. The hunter and the animal must be outside of the baited area during the harvest or attempted harvest.
A baited area is any location where grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, hay, minerals (including salt) or any other natural food materials, commercial products containing food materials or by-products of such materials that may attract big game or turkey.
Big game animals in Nebraska are deer, elk, antelope, bighorn sheep and mountain lions.
The other regulation allows big game and turkey hunters to carry a handgun, with a barrel of no longer than 5 inches, while pursuing game with bow and arrow or muzzleloader.
Any take or attempted take of wildlife with the aid of the handgun, other than for the immediate protection of human life, is prohibited.
Boat docks removed at Lake Ogallala
Both boat docks at Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area will be removed Sept. 29 to make way for the Keystone Diversion Dam maintenance project.
Water levels at the lake are being lowered to accommodate Nebraska Public Power District’s installation of a coffer dam and to allow for maintenance work on the gates of the diversion dam.
Water levels are expected to remain too low to safety launch larger watercraft until late October when water levels will be brought back up slightly. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will evaluate lake levels at that time to determine whether it is safe for larger watercraft to launch; if so, the boat docks will be reinstalled.
Smaller, non-trailered watercraft, such as kayaks and paddleboats, may still launch throughout the duration of the project at the boat ramps on the lake bottom or at primitive access points around the reservoir. Game and Parks urges boaters to be extremely cautious while doing so.
For more information on NPPD’s project, visit the newsroom at nppd.com.
Next director to be recommended at Sept. 29 meeting
Nearing the end of the national search for a new director to succeed Jim Douglas, who is retiring Nov. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Director Search Committee has concluded several public meetings. It has narrowed the field to one candidate, Tim McCoy, who currently serves as the agency’s deputy director.
The search committee will bring its recommendation to the full Commission for consideration at its special meeting on Sept. 29, 2021.
Visit outdoornebraska.org for more information about this meeting.