Outdoor Update: Columbus man wins boat in Take 'em fishing challenge

Freddie Leibhart’s mom introduced him to fishing when he was young. Now, the Columbus man is doing the same for his children.

Better yet, he now can take them fishing in the new boat he won as the grand prize in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Take ’em Fishing challenge.

“I know she’s really going to like hearing that she passed the love of fishing on to me, and I’m doing the same with my kids,” said Leibhart, who has been purchasing lifetime hunting and fishing permits for his four children. “One of the most important things to me is passing it on. And I just can’t believe that I’m able to take my family out on the lake now.”

The 2020 grand prize Bass Tracker Classic boat from Bass Pro Shop’s/Cabela’s was presented to Freddie and Kim Leibhart and their family on Nov. 7 in La Vista. The Leibharts had taken their boys fishing, then submitted a photo of their son, Jake, who caught his first fish, to gain entry into the prize drawing.

The second year of the Take ’em Fishing challenge was a success, with more than 6,195 entries in the contest.