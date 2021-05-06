Outdoor Update: Game and Parks hosting virtual webinar

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host a seven-week virtual webinar series entitled “The Science of …” starting May 13.
Every Thursday at 3 p.m. Central time, Game and Parks educators will discuss some of the science behind common things regarding nature and animals. The topic on May 13 will be butterflies and moths.
The webinars are free, but separate registration is required for each. See the calendar event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for registration links.
The webinar schedule of topics: May 13 – Butterflies and Moths; May 20 – Birds; May 27 – Animal Architects; June 3 – Nebraska Trees; June 10 – Shrews, Moles and Voles; June 17 – Nature Differences; June 24 – Sturgeon.
The webinars will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.
Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information. Check out the events on Game and Parks’ Facebook page and the Nebraska Project WILD Facebook page.
Registration open for kayak race
Registration opens May 7 for the Great No Wake Weekend kayak relay race set for June 12 at Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Hubbard.
Relay teams require four members, who must bring their own kayaks and life jackets for the race. The minimum age for the race is 16, with one teammate required to be older than 18. Cost to participate is $40 per person, fees that will fund the development of a kayak accessibility dock at Kramper Lake.
The Great No Wake Weekend also will include a paddle battle or kayak tug of war; a beginner’s kayaking area; fishing; and a kids’ zone offering activities. These activities are free, and people can register for the paddle battle the day of the event.
To register for the relay race, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.org or visit the Nebraska Northeast Parks Facebook page at Facebook/NebraskaNortheastParks.
A Nebraska state park vehicle permit is required. Get one at outdoornebraska.gov.
Improvements at Smith Falls
Visitors to Smith Falls State Park will enjoy many improvements to the grounds this summer, and they will soon be able to reserve a campsite to do so.
This marks the first year that Smith Falls campers are able to ensure a spot via the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s reservation system.
Amy Kucera, park superintendent, said half of the park’s 70 campsites will go live on the system at 9 a.m. CDT on May 10. She said a variety of sites will be available for reservation, including locations at the riverfront in both the east and west campgrounds. The other half are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All of the sites are categorized "basic."
Campsites may be reserved between three and 180 days in advance by visiting outdoornebraska.gov/reservations, at any time. Detailed campsite information is among the features of the online system that helps visitors plan their stay.
Reservations also may be made by calling 402-471-1414 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday except state holidays.
Among the park’s improvements is a new $140,000 showerhouse that was funded by the Nebraska Outdoor Recreational Development Act. In addition, the park has received three new concrete latrines and a new deck around its headquarters.
The deck, which includes a boardwalk between the park’s campground and its office, is constructed of composite material. The $60,000 project was funded by the Game and Parks Capital Maintenance Fund.
The multitudes of visitors who access the park while floating the Niobrara River will enjoy improvements for increased convenience and safety at the highly popular Smith Falls Landing and the Nickols Landing at the east side of the park. Those projects were completed under a collaboration with the National Park Service and the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa. The latter organization also has volunteered to improve the park’s Jim MacAllister Nature Trail in recent years.
Smith Falls State Park, which provides access to the park’s 63-foot waterfall via a footbridge over the Niobrara River, is located just off Highway 12 about 12 miles north-northeast of Valentine. A Nebraska Park Entry Permit is required for motorized vehicles entering the park.