Outdoor Update: Wrapping up summer at Arbor Lodge

Help Nebraska state parks wrap up their summerlong centennial celebration by attending a final signature event Oct. 1-2 at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City.

Guests may compete in Baskets and Blankets: An Evening Harvest Picnic contest on Oct. 1 for a chance to win a custom picnic set-up for two courtesy of Pic’d on Purpose of Omaha or a two-night cabin stay at a Nebraska state park.

Judges will look for tablescapes incorporating natural themes that reflect Nebraska’s great outdoors, as well as creative and innovative ways of using the outdoor space. Participants can find inspiration from event sponsor Pic’d on Purpose online.

Register or learn more about the competition at YourNebraskaParks100.org/ArborLodge.