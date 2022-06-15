Outdoors: Big Game draw permit application closes June 24

Residents and nonresidents may apply for a draw status Nebraska deer permit in two mule deer conservation areas through June 24.

In 2022, the Platte Mule Deer Conservation Area and the Frenchman MDCA are the only deer permits in the drawing. A preference point may be purchased in lieu of participating in the drawing.

Residents and eligible landowners also may apply for a firearm or muzzleloader antelope permit, and elk applicants may apply for a general elk permit. An antelope preference point and an elk bonus point may be purchased in lieu of participating in the drawing.

Applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission by 5 p.m. Central time – or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications – on June 24. One application is allowed per person per species.

Draws are used to provide equal opportunity to obtain high demand permits. Resident and nonresidents are separated in the drawing, with at least 85% of permits reserved for residents.

Applications may be made at OutdoorNebraska.org, via application form in the 2022 Big Game Guide, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office. A list of offices is in the Big Game Guide.

Results of the draw will be available by July 1.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org, which includes a digital version of the Big Game Guide, for more information.

Lac Mac booked for July 4

Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas are fully booked from July 1-5 for overnight campgrounds, including beach campsites.

Overnight visitors interested in visiting the two western Nebraska reservoirs for the upcoming holiday are encouraged to find alternative lodging. Find local community hotels, vacation homes by rental, cabins and private campgrounds at ILoveLakeMac.com. Visitors should check availability at private overnight accommodations.

Day-use activities, such as fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking and bird watching remain available with no capacity limits. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.org/LakeMcConaughy.

Those visitors with overnight reservations must check-in between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mountain time but are encouraged to check-in before 5 p.m. to avoid long lines at points of entry.

A park entry permit is required on all vehicles entering the recreation areas, including those with advanced camping reservations. For faster entry into the park areas, visitors are encouraged to purchase one in advance online at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a permit vendor; find a local vendor at outdoornebraska.org/permitvendors.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds visitors that alcohol and fireworks are prohibited at the two park areas.

Pollinator Week starts Monday

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating our state’s native pollinators — including more than 200 species of butterflies — during Nebraska Pollinator Week this June 20-26.

Pollinator Week, in Nebraska and internationally, is an effort to celebrate and raise awareness about pollinators and their conservation. Pollinators, including bees, hummingbirds and butterflies, add more than $217 billion to the worldwide economy through crop pollination. They pollinate more than 180,000 plant species around the world — including plants that provide food for people, birds and mammals.

The public is encouraged to take part in virtual and public events around Nebraska. A list of these events can be found at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/events.

Game and Parks also is hosting the annual Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge. The event challenges participants to submit at least five pollinator observations using the application iNaturalist. Anyone who participates in the challenge can submit to receive a pollinator prize pack through the Nebraska Pollinator Week website.

Learn more about the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/challenge.

Nebraska Pollinator Week is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s statewide focus on the international Pollinator Week effort hosted through the Pollinator Partnership. Learn more at nebraskapollinatorweek.org.

Cowboy fun at Fort Kearney

Join Fort Kearny State Historical Park for an afternoon of free cowboy fun from 2 to 4 p.m. June 28 at 1020 V Road, Kearney.

The event will feature Miss V, the traveling cowbelle; Dan Melton, cowboy; Bob Lamberson, storyteller; and Lyle Henderson former cowboy and owner of the Platte Valley Saddle Shop. Free “old time” root beer and sarsaparilla will be served.

Reenactors also will be at the park to discuss life as a soldier during the fort’s early days, and Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park staff will talk about its role in protecting early pioneers. Period firearms from Fort Hartsuff also will be on display.

Miss V will give a musical performance from 3 to 3:20 p.m. She will join Melton, Lamberson, and Henderson, along his wife Lynda, on the grounds through the afternoon, each sharing their unique cowboy stories.

Lyle will talk about his early days of being a cowboy in Idaho and Grand Island area and about his and his father’s connection to the Pony Express Association. He and his wife also will display their custom saddles.

Miss V will showcase her homemade instruments and share stories from her 14 years living a pioneer lifestyle on a historic claim in northwest Wyoming. Melton will share stories of growing up on a ranch in southwest Nebraska homesteaded by his grandfather, helping with the cattle and quarter horses. And Lamberson, of the Palmer area, will share stories of the cowboy livelihood.

In addition to the festivities, visitors to the park will be able to explore exhibits and the reconstructed buildings, including the stockade, parade grounds, powder magazine, and blacksmith/carpenter shop.

The event is free, but a vehicle park entry permit is required. Get one in advance at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Learn more about the park at OutdoorNebraska.org/FortKearny

Grove Trout station temporarily closed

The Grove Trout Rearing Station near Royal, Nebraska, will be closed to visitors until further notice due to upcoming expected high air temperatures in the area.

Warm water stresses trout, which have experienced health issues as the water to the facility has warmed. Warm water holds less oxygen, which is crucial to trout production.

Additional stressors could further compromise fish health, prompting the decision to close visitation to this popular Antelope County destination.

“Game and Parks and the staff at the facility would like to thank the public for its cooperation and understanding,” said Greg Anderson, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Fisheries Division assistant administrator for fish production.

Grove, which produces and stocks approximately 110,000 trout a year, is one of five fish-production facilities in the state managed by the Game and Parks. Learn more at outdoornebraska.gov/hatcheries.

Game and Parks offers wildlife prevention tools

With growing season in full swing, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds landowners tools and resources are available to those experiencing crop and livestock damage due to wildlife.

Landowners can contact their nearest Game and Parks district office to discuss options to alleviate damage, such as scare devices, fences, damage-control permits or opening lands to public access for hunting. Find a local office at outdoornebraska.gov/locations.

Landowners also can contact a wildlife biologist about their wildlife damage issues at outdoornebraska.gov/depredation.

Species that commonly cause depredation issues include deer, elk and geese, among others.

Big game wildlife populations are best managed through hunting. In 2021 and early 2022, Game and Parks increased tags for deer, antelope and elk, and prioritized antlerless seasons for elk in early and late season splits. Game and Parks continues to address localized depredation issues through targeted efforts.

Game and Parks also continues to offer the Antlerless Hunter Database, which connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners who are experiencing damage issues from deer on their property. Learn more at outdoornebraska.gov/antlerlesshunterdatabase.

