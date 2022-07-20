Outdoors: Flatwater Landing WMA closed temporarily due to low water

Flatwater Landing Wildlife Management Area, which sits along the Platte River in Platte County, is closed temporarily to vehicle access. Extremely low water prevents access to the boat ramp by watercraft.

ATVs and UTVs also are not allowed on the WMA at this time.

Water levels will be monitored, and the WMA will be reopened for vehicle access when water returns to a level that will accommodate access to the river by watercraft.

Find other boat ramps by visiting the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website at OutdoorNebraska.org and searching the Public Boating Areas map. Scouting ahead is recommended due to low water levels across the state.

Nature Nerd Night to feature Ecological Superheroes on Aug. 16

Keystone species are animals that play a major role in their environment’s web of life. Often their existence helps support dozens of other species. Nebraska examples include prairie dogs, bison and beavers.

Join the virtual webinar Ecological Superheroes on Aug. 16 and learn more about how keystone species help living communities thrive. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Central time.

Registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Participants may submit questions to be answered during the webinar while registering. For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or follow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Wildlife Education on Facebook.

Those unable to attend can view the recorded webinar on the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel. The Nebraska Nature Nerd Night series takes places on the third Tuesday of every month.

‘Science of’ virtual webinar series continues in August

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s popular “Science of” virtual webinar series continues in August. The topics for the 3 p.m. Central time webinars will be raptors on Aug. 4 and night sky ecology on Aug. 11.

The hourlong webinars are free, but separate registration is required for each. See the calendar event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for registration links. The webinars will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information or check out the events on Game and Parks’ Facebook page and the Nebraska Project WILD Facebook page.

Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night scheduled for Aug. 23 in Lincoln

Grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as it hosts Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night at Code Beer in Lincoln at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

Nature is cool, so there is no shortage of topics questions could cover. Get your teams of no more than five players and be ready to compete for prizes. Registration is not required. This event is for adults only. The event is free to attend with a purchase from the host brewery.

For more information and or questions, email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

Kayaking Clean Up at Lake Zorinsky set for Aug. 11

Join Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor educators in Omaha for Kayaking Clean Up at Lake Zorinsky on Aug. 11.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided for anyone interested in helping clean up trash while on the water during this night of service and kayaking. A limited number of kayaks will be available for those ages 12 and up who have no experience.

Meet at 6 p.m. in the parking lot east of 168th Street on the north side of the lake at the Zorinsky Lake Trailhead.

The event is free but registration is required. See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for registration links.

For more information, contact Grace Gaard at grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.

Join the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies to gain a new perspective on birds – from the water. In the Birding by Kayak event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20, paddlers/birders will discover the incredible birds that visit Oliver Reservoir near Kimball.

This free event will begin with an introduction to kayaking. Paddlers must be at least 10 years of age. Kayaks, life jackets and binoculars will be provided.

Registration is required by Aug. 15 and is limited to eight people. To register, go to Facebook and search for Birding By Kayak – Oliver Reservoir.

For more information, contact Delanie Bruce at delanie.bruce@birdconservancy.org.

Hunters may begin purchasing 2022 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 8.

A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth hunters.

The fall turkey season is Sept. 15, 2022 – Jan. 31, 2023.

Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.org and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

Gifford Point WMA access permit applications accepted Aug. 1-15

People interested in hunting deer at Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area this fall may apply for access permits Aug. 1-15. Two hundred of these permits will be issued to allow hunters access to the area.

Applicants will need to purchase a valid deer permit and then provide their deer permit type and associated number on their application.

The use of rimfire and centerfire rifles or handguns is prohibited at Gifford. Muzzleloaders are not allowed during the November firearm deer season.

The Gifford permit allows access to take deer with archery equipment from Sept. 1, 2022, through Jan. 16, 2023, and with a muzzleloader from Dec. 1, 2022, through Jan. 16, 2023, as specified by the deer permit. Successful applicants will be issued a combination for the lock to access the gate to the WMA. Only persons with a valid access authorization will be allowed on the area.

Deer hunters may apply as “buddies,” which ensures that both or neither will draw an access permit. Only two persons may apply as buddies and both apply on the same application. A buddy permit does not allow party hunting. Each individual must harvest his or her own animal.

Vehicle access will be limited to the rock road directly adjacent to the 8-foot-high deer fence on Educational Service Unit property. Only foot access to the interior of the area will be allowed.

Application forms are available at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices at Omaha, Lincoln, Schramm Education Center, Schilling WMA, or can be downloaded at outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons. If applications exceed 200, a drawing will be held Aug. 18.

Applicants shall be notified of draw status via email, if provided, following the draw. Applicable permits are: Muzzleloader, Statewide Archery, Statewide Youth, or Antlerless Only Season Choice Wahoo.

Southwest state parks temporarily banning campfires

Some state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska are temporarily banning campfires as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger.

The following Nebraska Game and Parks Commission areas will have campfire bans until further notice: Enders State Recreation Area, Gallagher Canyon SRA, Medicine Creek SRA, Red Willow State Recreation Area, Rock Creek Lake SRA and Swanson SRA.

Additional parks may be added if drought conditions persist. Because of regularly changing conditions, guests also should call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect. Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.

Those recreating in areas where campfires are allowed should use extreme caution and take precautions, including keeping fires small, contained in provided fire rings, attended at all times, and having a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of spread. Campfires should be properly extinguished with water until all coals have completely cooled.

For more information about the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.