Outdoors: Join the Great Park Pursui

Visit Nebraska parks, engage in healthy recreation — and possibly win prizes — by joining the 2022 Great Park Pursuit, an exploration of 20 official parks sites across the state.

The free program encourages participants to visit the designated community, regional, state and federal parks between now and Oct. 31, 2022. Participants must register at negpp.org.

Teams of up to 10 people register to participate online, then follow clues from the website or Great Park Pursuit mobile app to find a program post within the park area. Once found, the team marks its visit in the app or makes a pencil impression of the post to prove its visit.

Teams can win prizes such as a GoPro camera, cabin stays, backyard game packages, Nebraska state park permits, Nebraskaland Magazine subscriptions and more. The grand prize is an outdoor recreation package valued at $1,500. Prizes and entry into drawings are based on the number of post impressions or park visits recorded.

This year’s participating parks are:

Bowling Lake Park, Lincoln; Chalco Hills Recreation Area, Omaha; Chimney Rock, Bayard; Conestoga State Recreation Area, Denton; Ehmen Park, Gothenburg; Fontenelle Park, Omaha; Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford; Hemingford Community Park, Hemingford; Long Pine State Recreation Area, Long Pine; Memphis State Recreation Area, Memphis; Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, Valentine; Niobrara State Park, Niobrara; Portal Recreation Area, Papillion; Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area, Enders; Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area, Loup City; Summit Lake State Recreation Area, Tekamah; Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, North Platte; Taylor Park, Taylor; Ward Bond Memorial Park, Benkelman; Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering.

The Great Park Pursuit mobile app is available on Google Play for Android or at the Apple iStore.

The Great Park Pursuit, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, is a partnership between the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association. It is designed to promote active lifestyles while increasing awareness of the state’s nature-rich outdoor recreation opportunities. The program, now in its 15th year, sees more than 700 teams participate each year, with more than 100,000 park visits annually.

Call ahead to check on park hours

As Nebraska’s state parks prepare for another summer season, some are adjusting their activity hours because of a limited workforce. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges park-goers to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability.

Game and Parks annually hires nearly 900 workers across the state to assist with a variety of state park operations during the summer. So far this season, at some larger park operations, there are only about half the needed staff to operate some activities.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we make the necessary changes to adapt to the current staffing challenges,” Parks Division Administrator Jeff Fields said. “We will do our best to still provide many excellent recreational opportunities that people expect in their parks.”

Fields encourages anyone interested in joining his team to apply at outdoornebraska.gov/careers.

Positions needed include lifeguards, shooting range staff, housekeepers, and concession workers. Training and certification are available for new employees. Game and Parks recently raised the pay rates for seasonal staff by more than 33%.

“Working in the parks is enjoyable and the diversity of opportunity helps build skill sets that are attractive on future job applications,” Fields said. “Opportunities also exist in the Fish and Wildlife divisions of the agency.”

Upcoming park activity schedules include:

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park – Starting May 28, the Family Aquatic Center hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday, noon-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Concession offerings will be reduced on those days. The aquatic center is closed Tuesday and Thursday.

Platte River State Park – Starting May 28, the hours of operation at the Outdoor Heritage Education Complex will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p. m. Stations available on those days may be limited depending on staffing.

In addition to reduced pool and shooting range hours at these parks, other activities and amenities that will have reduced hours include marinas, craft centers, golf shack, and activity centers. Call the park office in advance for more information.

Nebraska park entry permits may be purchased online in advance of any park visits. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/parks to find more information, including phone numbers of park areas.

Help stop aquatic invasive species

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges boaters to be wary of pesky hitchhikers that invade the state’s waters.

Last year Game and Parks inspected more than 2,000 watercraft, a record number in the state’s history. Three boats were found having zebra mussels attached.

A zebra mussel is a highly invasive aquatic species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long. They form dense colonies and filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native species.

In addition, these mussels pollute swimming areas with sharp shells and clog water intake pipes. The Missouri River has an existing zebra mussel population along its entire length downstream of Gavins Point Dam. Lewis and Clark Lake, Lake Yankton and the Offutt Base Lake are the only other confirmed Nebraska waters that have established zebra mussel populations.

Zebra mussels can live up to two weeks out of water and young zebra mussels – or veligers – are invisible to the naked eye and can be spread through any water left undrained. Boaters should clean all visible plants, mud, or animals, drain all water within the boat, including the motor, and dry their boat for five days before going to another water body.

Game and Parks regulations require anglers, hunters and boaters conduct clean, drain and dry procedures before leaving a water body and are not allowed to arrive at a water body with any water from another water body.

In addition, Game and Parks detected invasive aquatic plants in 17 new water bodies across the state. Invasive aquatic plants can spread through tiny leaf fragments from water body to another.

“We’re asking the public to help us protect our waters from invasive species,” said Kristopher Stahr, Game and Parks’ aquatic invasive species program manager. “We need everyone to always clean, drain, and dry their watercraft and to report new infestations quickly. It only takes one person introducing an invasive species to destroy a lake for everyone”.

Visit stopaquatichitchhikers.org for more details on the Clean, Drain and Dry procedure and neinvasives.com for information about invasive species in the state.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected observation of zebra mussels or other aquatic invasive species to Game and Parks at 402-471-7602 or at ngpc.ais@nebraska.gov.

