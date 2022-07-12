Platte Center's John Wemhoff among CSG horseshoe pitching winners

Thirty years later and Platte Center’s John Wemhoff is still competing, and still winning, in horseshoe pitching.

He took home a pair of medals in the Cornhusker State Games on Saturday at Pawnee Park. It was the first year the event took place in Columbus after previously being held in Lincoln.

"They go right with a bunch of other ones," Wemhoff said.

For Wemhoff, it’s a game that he plays for fun, but also gets his competitive juices going. He plays in a sanctioned league and is traveling to compete in Louisiana this week.

"(Fun) is most of it," he said. "It’s a competitive sport and I just like the competition."

Wemhoff won the Class A singles championship, winning three of his four matches in the round robin format with a ringer percentage of 33.5%, pitching from 30 feet.

Neil Oleson of Norfolk also won three of his four matches and was awarded a gold medal for pitching from 40 feet. Wemhoff also won the match between the two of them.

Mike Campbell of Aurora was third in the Class A singles. He was 2-2, but posted the best ringer percentage of the field at 36.5%.

Wemhoff teamed up with his cousin, Pat Wemhoff, to take home the doubles championship in the morning session. John and Pat, who is from Clarks, won all four of their matches.

Dale Verhoeff of Lincoln and Gene Limbach of Columbus finished in second in the doubles, splitting their four matches. The two finished in fourth and fifth in the singles.

In the Class B singles, Grand Island’s Kurt Mesner won the gold. They won two of his three matches, while taking a tie in the other. He had ringers on a class-best 15.33% of his pitches.

Richard Komenda of Valparaiso finished in second in the division followed by John Strong of Chambers.

Strong’s three grandchildren rounded out Class C. Lily Strong, who has competed at the national and international levels, won all three matches, finishing in first. Orrin Strong and Grace Strong were second and third.