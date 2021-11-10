Safety urged during firearm season

Hunters taking to the field for the November firearm deer season will have bagging a deer on their minds. Safety should be uppermost on their minds.

Deer hunters always should heed the following tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission during the season:

• Keep the rifle’s muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with the safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

• Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger, and never shoot at sounds or movement.

• Wear blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of visible blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the Nov. 13-21 firearm season, whether they are using a firearm or archery equipment.

• Completely unload firearms before travelling in a vehicle, and before crossing obstacles such as barbed-wire fences, creeks or steep embankments.

• When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending. Pull the firearm or bow up to you with a haul line and wear a fall arrest system.

Check stations back in use for hunters

Deer hunters are reminded that in-person check stations will be used during the nine-day firearm season this year.

All deer harvested during the Nov. 13-21 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.

Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2021 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available at outdoornebraska.gov/deer and outdoornebraska.gov/huntingseasons. An interactive map of check stations can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/maps.

Game and Parks staff will collect lymph nodes from select harvested deer to sample for chronic wasting disease at check stations in the Wahoo, Blue Southeast and Blue Northwest units. They will take samples for CWD and meningeal brain worm in the Buffalo, Platte and Republican units.

When checking in a deer, the permit and check station seal number or check station verification number must be retained when transporting all or a portion of the carcass to a point of permanent storage or processing.

Deer harvested during the Nov. 6-8 Special Landowner season must be checked via Telecheck; the website and phone number to contact are printed on the permit.

Game and Parks offices open Thursday, Saturday

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on three days otherwise closed in November.

Offices will be open for permit sales Nov. 6, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season; Nov. 11, Veterans Day; and Nov. 13, the first Saturday of November Firearm Deer Season.

The headquarters in Lincoln, district offices in Norfolk, North Platte and Alliance, and service centers in Schramm Education Center near Gretna, Kearney and Bassett will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for permit sales only. For details on these locations, visit outdoornebraska.gov/locations.

The Omaha service center will be open 9 a.m.-noon but answering phones until 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11, and answering phones only 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13.

For more information on deer permits, read the Big Game Guide at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.

Mountain Lion lottery application open until Dec. 8

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept lottery applications for mountain lion permits Nov. 1 – Dec. 8, 2021, for the 2022 hunting season.

Permits are available only to Nebraska residents, who may have one permit per calendar year. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

The 2022 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit will be Jan. 2-Feb. 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close immediately if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sublimit of two female mountain lions is reached. There will be 320 permits issued and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.

If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an Auxiliary Season will be held March 12-31. The season will close immediately if either the harvest limit or sublimit is reached. Unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an Auxiliary Season permit. There will be one permit issued for each mountain lion remaining in the harvest limit. Hunting with dogs will be allowed.

Applications will be accepted from 1 p.m. Central time Nov. 1 through 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online) Dec. 8. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply online or download an application at OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting. A $15 nonrefundable application fee must be submitted with each application.

A harvest will allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This will maintain the population density in the Pine Ridge at a similar level to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.

To read more mountain lion hunting regulations, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlionhunting.

Fort Robinson Christmas canceled again

Fort Robinson State Park has canceled its annual historical Christmas dinner because of coronavirus concerns, but another holiday event that takes place completely outdoors will continue.

The park will host its annual “Light Up the Fort,” in which community groups and volunteers decorate the park’s buildings for the holiday season. For more information about that activity, which will occur in early December, contact the park at 308-665-2900 or ngpc.fortrobinson@nebraska.gov.

The annual Christmas dinner would have been in its 26th year at the Buffalo Soldiers Barracks and usually helped kick off the holiday season in early December.

The dinner treated ticketholders to the same menu from a selected year of the park’s past as U.S. Cavalry post, with many attendees dressing in period attire. Challenges related to masking and socially distancing, recommendations that limit the potential spread of coronavirus, prompted the cancellation.

