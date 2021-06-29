Six champs crowned at Columbus Open

Six champs were crowned in their respective divisions on Sunday at the Columbus Open Horseshoe Tournament.

Nearly 40 throwers participated in head-to-head matches in divisions as large as seven and some as small as four.

John Wemhoff of Platte Center, Cole Pearson of Schuyler, Fay Kapke of Lincoln, Mike Thomsen of North Platte, Gene Limbach of Columbus and Steve Drozd of Sioux Falls rose to the top of the standings.

Wemhoff won the Class A 30 foot title with a perfect 3-0 record and a 33% ringer percentage. Pearson was 5-0 in Class A Men's and hit 61.5% of his throws for a ringer. Kapke defeated all three competitors in the Class B 30 foot tournament and hit on 30%. Thomsen was 5-2 in Class B men and made 37.5%. Limbach was also 5-2 and hit on 28.21%for the Class C title and Steve Drozd went 6-0 at 23.75% and was the Class D championship.

