Take 'em hunting challenge starts third year

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Heartland DSC, is launching its third Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2021-2022 hunting seasons, and then upload a photo of their trip to the Game and Parks website. Those who do will be registered to win prizes, including a camo John Deere XUV59OM Gator crossover utility vehicle from AKRS valued at more than $15,300.

Last year, more than 1,400 entries highlighted first-time hunters getting into the field for upland, waterfowl, deer, turkey and more.

“Many of us remember someone teaching us the ropes of hunting and inspiring us to have a role in our state’s conservation,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “With this challenge, we hope others are inspired, too, while making memories that last a lifetime.”