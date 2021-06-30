Tweets, The Lattes among Trap League winners

Tweets and The Lattes posted the highest scores in Weeks 5 and 6 of the Izaak Walton Trap League.

In Week 5 (June 21-22), Tweets posted a Tuesday score of 211, a 19-point improvement from Monday and bested the Monday score of Ron's Flooring's of 209 for the top total of the week.

Ron's Flooring won Monday's event beating DJ Sports by nine points. Guns A Blazin and Claycrushers #1 tied for third shooting a 199 followed by The Lattes at 192, CK Bar shooting a 182, Monroe Tavern with a 181 and Mudslingers posting 142.

Tweets won Tuesday by 15 points over second-place Papa Z. Cs and Js finished in third with a 185 followed by Owens Wealth Advisors shooting a 182, Egbarts Taxidermy posting a 165, Claycrushers #2 with a 160 and Gay & Associates finishing with a 147.

No shooters hit 25 straight, but 10 shooters made 24 straight and 23 straight.

Joey Dreifurst, Michael Brittenham, Gordon Dyke, Sammy Reteria, Craig Lutjeluesche, Chase Burgess, Jim Boesch, Trent Crumley, Virg Crumley and Dennis Ryba made 24 straight shots.

Ronnie Kasper and Jimmy Machmueller twice made 23 straight shots. The other shooters included Chase Orender, Joe Bordy, Andy Paprocki, Jared Whitmore, Bob White, Ryba, Terry Ludden and Joe Citta.