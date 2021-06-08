Pawnee Park hosts horseshoes state doubles

Championship jackets with and the coveted championship patches that go with them were on the line Sunday at Pawnee Park in the horseshoe state doubles tournament.

There were 24 pitchers in an event that included a preliminary round with two groups of six teams. The winning team of each group faced off in a sudden death playoff for the title.

Pat Wemhoff of Clarks and Eugene Angel of David City won Group A and Faced Kelly Petersen of Seward and Dillan Maple of Clarkson, the Class B victors, in the 60-shoe pitch off.

It was a back-and-forth affair that turned at 46 shoes when Wemhoff and Andel took a 27-26 lead and held the advantage the rest of the way for a 39-26 win.

The red jackets will be awarded at the state banquet in Ainsworth on Aug. 28 during the Nebraska state singles tournament.

The Columbus Open will be held June 27 at Pawnee Park with a first pitch set for 1 p.m. Expected competitors include reigning two-time women's state champion Elaine Drozd of Dune and past three-time women's winner Krystal Gabel of Shelby, formerly of Lincoln.