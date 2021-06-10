Pokorny, Placek hit 25

Larry Pokorny and Tweet Placek both rose above a talented field of shooters and hit 25 in a row earlier this week in Week 3 of the Izaak Walton Trap League.

Pokorny earned the distinction for the first time this season while Placek now has two rounds of 25 straight following his first perfect round in Week 1.

Nine others were one shot away from joining Pokorny and Placek: Fred Hoppe, Terry Clausen, Brian Hast, Larry Kobus, Andy Paprocki, John Wardenburg, Joe Citta, Rick Martinez and Dennis Ryba.

Those who took down 23 in a row included Craig Lutjelusche, Ronnie Kasper (twice), Gordon Dykes, Bob White, Cabe Debower, Hunter Smith, Rick Zywiec and Todd Szatko.

DJ Sports finished atop the team scores on Monday with a total of 219. Those that followed included Guns 'A Blazin with 217, Monroe Tavern with 200, Ron's Flooring with 199, Claycrushers #1 with 196, CK Bar with 194, the Lattes with 187 and the Mudslingers with 181.

Tuesday's winner was Owens Wealth Advisors with 208 and followed by Egbarts Taxidermy with 200, Tweet's with 198, Papa Z with 190, Cs & Js with 186, Gay & Associates with 176, Claycrushers #2 with 159 and Schitts Shots with 160.

