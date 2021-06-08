Sign up for Glur's Horseshoe League

Glur's Tavern will be offering a Thursday Night Horseshoe League beginning June 17 at 6 p.m.
Interested two-person teams can call Glur's at 402-564-8615 to sign up or stop by and ask for Todd.
There is an eight-team limit. If there is any interest in a Wednesday Night League, please also contact Todd at Glur's.
