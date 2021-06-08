 Skip to main content
Sign up for Glur's Horseshoe League
Horseshoes

Glur's Tavern will be offering a Thursday Night Horseshoe League beginning June 17 at 6 p.m.

Interested two-person teams can call Glur's at 402-564-8615 to sign up or stop by and ask for Todd.

There is an eight-team limit. If there is any interest in a Wednesday Night League, please also contact Todd at Glur's.

