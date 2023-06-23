Twin Rivers Taekwondo competed in the Mid-Alliance Taekwondo Tournament in Lincoln on June 10.

In the colored belts forms, Jessica Jackson, Eloise Joslin, Scott Christensen and Zarra Rathje claimed first place. Aaralyn Hernandez, Nathan Joslin and Caiden Christensen placed second with Sophia Flores, Andy Maradiago, Ricardo Flores, Emily Maradiago and Aiden McPhillips completing the tournament in third.

Jackson, Sophia, Ricardo and Emily finished as colored belts sparring runner-ups. Andy, Hernandez, Nathan, Scott, Aiden and Rathje earned bronze in the event.

In the black belts competition, Dallas Reyes took home first in sparring and third in forms. Kyle Chen placed second in sparring.