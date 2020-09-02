Roberts hits walk off in Polk County win over St. Paul

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Polk County leadoff hitter Emma Roberts was 0 for 3 when she stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning of a tied game against St. Paul on Tuesday at home.

Roberts picked the right time to find her first hit, singling in the game-winning run on the first pitch to give Polk County (4-6) the 4-3 victory over St. Paul (4-6).

The Slammers led 3-1 after the second inning but allowed the Wildcats to score two in the fifth to tie it up before winning in the seventh.

Christina Rystrom started in the circle for the Slammers, pitching all seven innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out seven batters. She also led the Slammers with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but St. Paul hit two doubles in the second to take a 1-0 lead.

Polk County found its offensive rhythm in the bottom half when Josi Noble singled. Rystrom doubled in two runs after a walk and Kylee Krol singled in another run to give the Slammers a 3-1 lead.

It remained that way until the top of the fifth when St. Paul scored two runs off a single, error and a double.