Roberts hits walk off in Polk County win over St. Paul

Polk County leadoff hitter Emma Roberts was 0 for 3 when she stepped up to the plate in the seventh inning of a tied game against St. Paul on Tuesday at home.
Roberts picked the right time to find her first hit, singling in the game-winning run on the first pitch to give Polk County (4-6) the 4-3 victory over St. Paul (4-6).
The Slammers led 3-1 after the second inning but allowed the Wildcats to score two in the fifth to tie it up before winning in the seventh.
Christina Rystrom started in the circle for the Slammers, pitching all seven innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out seven batters. She also led the Slammers with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Neither team scored in the first inning, but St. Paul hit two doubles in the second to take a 1-0 lead.
Polk County found its offensive rhythm in the bottom half when Josi Noble singled. Rystrom doubled in two runs after a walk and Kylee Krol singled in another run to give the Slammers a 3-1 lead.
It remained that way until the top of the fifth when St. Paul scored two runs off a single, error and a double.
Back-to-back scoreless innings led into the seventh when Courtney Sunday singled and ignited the offense.
Sierra Boden followed Sunday's single with a line drive to center field to place runners on the corners. That's when Roberts came through to clinch the victory.
Sunday tripled in the fourth inning, but a strikeout and two groundouts left her stranded on base.
Polk County outhit St. Paul 10-7 and only committed one error.
Polk County is in action next on Saturday at the Boone Central Tournament in Albion. Boone Central (4-2), CCV (2-4) and Pierce (1-9) are the other three teams in attendance.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
