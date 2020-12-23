Rockets early launch downs Discoverers

Defensively, however, Columbus held him to just four combined points in the second and third quarters. He scored 11 more and seven of those from the line in the fourth.

Sam Kwapnioski and Blake Thompson led Columbus with 14 apiece.

"Obviously, we've got some skill work to do," Hitchcock said. "We've got to be able to handle the ball better and dribble better and finish better and shoot better. Once we get a full crew and can play guys at more reasonable minutes, I think we'll see our shooting percentage and effectiveness increase."

Columbus and Northeast will face off again on Monday. The draw for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament came out this past Monday and showed CHS as the 11 seed facing 6 seed Northeast.

The Rockets and Discoverers meet again at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast. The conference features three ranked teams at the top in 1 seed and No. 6 Lincoln Pius X, No. 8 and 2 seed Lincoln Southwest and No. 9 and 3 seed Lincoln Southeast. Those three plus 4 seed Lincoln North Star receive a bye into the first round.

The HAC is played on four consecutive days and ends with the championship game on Dec. 31 at Northeast.