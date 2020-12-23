Rockets early launch downs Discoverers

Lincoln Northeast created second chance opportunities on the glass early and rode that spark to a 68-49 victory over Columbus High on Tuesday evening.
Senior point guard Pierce Bazil scored a game-high 25 and had 10 of that in the first quarter as his teammates rebounded misses and fed him for another shot.
The Rockets used that formula to take a 24-10 lead after the first quarter. The Discoverers picked up the offense somewhat in the second quarter following just one made field goal in the first. But with two starters out of the lineup due to recent injuries, and another potential starter that hasn't yet taken the floor for a preseason injury, Columbus depth remains a disadvantage most nights.
It was a 13-point deficit at halftime and 11 at the start of the fourth quarter. Forced to foul, CHS sent Northeast to the line 10 times and wore down in the final eight minutes. The Rockets sank nine of those and improved to 3-0 while the Discoverers dropped to 0-6.
"We're asking a lot of six guys right now," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "They got some offensive rebounds, got a lead, we came out after halftime and played with more intensity and got it down to eight. But with that intensity and the number of guys we have right now that are serviceable, they're exhausted."
Connor Renard, a 6-foot-7 Northeast senior, did much of the work on the boards and scored 14 points. In scramble situations with Renard grabbing misses, Bazil found lanes to attack the basket time and again.
Defensively, however, Columbus held him to just four combined points in the second and third quarters. He scored 11 more and seven of those from the line in the fourth.
Sam Kwapnioski and Blake Thompson led Columbus with 14 apiece.
"Obviously, we've got some skill work to do," Hitchcock said. "We've got to be able to handle the ball better and dribble better and finish better and shoot better. Once we get a full crew and can play guys at more reasonable minutes, I think we'll see our shooting percentage and effectiveness increase."
Columbus and Northeast will face off again on Monday. The draw for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament came out this past Monday and showed CHS as the 11 seed facing 6 seed Northeast.
The Rockets and Discoverers meet again at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast. The conference features three ranked teams at the top in 1 seed and No. 6 Lincoln Pius X, No. 8 and 2 seed Lincoln Southwest and No. 9 and 3 seed Lincoln Southeast. Those three plus 4 seed Lincoln North Star receive a bye into the first round.
The HAC is played on four consecutive days and ends with the championship game on Dec. 31 at Northeast.
"If we're looking at our roster this fall, three of our top eight, and probably three of our top six, we haven't had consistently," Hitchcock said. "But in the long run, this is good for us. ...We've got nine or 10 guys now that have played varsity minutes. We're going to need that to be able to compete long term and when it comes to January and February."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.