Rocks D does it again

When senior Janae Rusher stepped to the line down one to David City with just over a minute to go in Thursday's home subdistrict championship, she had one thought going through her head: "Make these Janae, because this is very important."
Rusher converted both attempts to give the Shamrocks a one-point lead, eventually earning a36-33 victory.
The free throws pushed Scotus back ahead to stay, but it was the Shamrocks' defense, for a second night in a row, that head coach Jarrod Ridder pointed to as the catalyst for the victory.
The Scouts entered the game with three players averaging double figures - Lauren Vandenberg, Emily Johnson and Neely Behrns. Scotus held them to six, five and nine respectively.
"I think just, again, our defense. We really wanted to limit (Vandenberg) on the inside," Ridder said. "She's really good down there. And, we really didn't want to let (Johnson and Behrns) catch the ball from the outside and score.
"I thought we did a good job in those areas that allowed us, when we didn't play best on offense, to find a way to win."
David City led 5-4 after the first quarter but an 8-0 run by Scotus shifted momentum when seniors Camille Pelan and Clarissa Kosch knocked down perimeter shots in the second. The run gave Scotus a four-point lead at the break.
The Shamrocks stretched the margin to 19-12 early in the second half after a 3 by Rusher. David City went on an 8-0 run of its own after two and-1 opportunities to take the lead.
Senior Kamryn Chohon took the momentum back on a 3 at the quarter buzzer. David City responded with a 5-0 run at the beginning of the fourth and surged back ahead.
The two teams traded baskets down the stretch. Junior Grace Mustard scored twice and Rusher made her way to the rim for a bucket.
David City scored on a layup with just over a minute to go when Rusher responded by making the crucial free throws. David City never scored again.
"Both teams just played really hard, you can tell. They competed like crazy," Ridder said. "Hats off to David City. Their coaching staff did a great job and made things really difficult for our team.
"One of our 'Ps' for the year was perseverance. That was on display tonight. There were so many swings in momentum and changes. We just found a way to persevere through all of that and just continue to play, and luckily we came out on top."
Rusher led the Shamrocks with 11 points, Chohon added eight, Mustard scored seven, Kosch and Pelan had three and Kate Maguire and Ava Kuhl each contributed two.
"Our posts are really hard to guard," Ridder said. "Janae is really hard to guard because she made two 3-pointers and then she can drive it at the end there and got an and-1. Then she can post you up and score. It's just an extremely difficult matchup for teams to have to guard her and our other posts as well."
The subdistrict championship is the second in four years after winning one in 2018 on the way to a state title. If Scotus wins the district title, against a foe to be named later, it will be the 12th state appearance in program history.
"These kids really love one another," Ridder said. "The fact that they get to continue to play with one another, I think, is just the most rewarding part of it. They're not ready for it to be done yet."
The five seniors are hoping to go to state for the second time after watching the last trip as freshmen.
"As a team, the five seniors and I have been wishing to go to state since we were little," Rusher said. "We've been playing together since fourth grade. It's very exciting to be on the way to that. Coach (John) Petersen always says... well now it's, 'Two down, four to go.' That's kind of the goal at this point."
This is the first time Scotus has played David City since 2012. The Shamrocks also won that meeting.
Scotus will find out its district opponent later this week.
"We just have to continue to work hard and continue to practice hard," Ridder said. "We'll find out who our opponent is and we'll do our best to prepare for them and go out and compete."
