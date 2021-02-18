Rocks D does it again

The Shamrocks stretched the margin to 19-12 early in the second half after a 3 by Rusher. David City went on an 8-0 run of its own after two and-1 opportunities to take the lead.

Senior Kamryn Chohon took the momentum back on a 3 at the quarter buzzer. David City responded with a 5-0 run at the beginning of the fourth and surged back ahead.

The two teams traded baskets down the stretch. Junior Grace Mustard scored twice and Rusher made her way to the rim for a bucket.

David City scored on a layup with just over a minute to go when Rusher responded by making the crucial free throws. David City never scored again.

"Both teams just played really hard, you can tell. They competed like crazy," Ridder said. "Hats off to David City. Their coaching staff did a great job and made things really difficult for our team.

"One of our 'Ps' for the year was perseverance. That was on display tonight. There were so many swings in momentum and changes. We just found a way to persevere through all of that and just continue to play, and luckily we came out on top."

Rusher led the Shamrocks with 11 points, Chohon added eight, Mustard scored seven, Kosch and Pelan had three and Kate Maguire and Ava Kuhl each contributed two.