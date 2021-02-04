'Rocks defense shines in win

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball held Aquinas (4-14) to just eight points through three quarters in Thursday's 36-17 victory inside the Dowd Activity Center.

The 17 points are the lowest total for a Shamrock opponent this year. Scotus had allowed 18 twice before Thursday night.

"We were able to win this game because we played with some intensity on the defensive side of the ball," head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I thought we did a really good job down there; limiting them to one shot. We did a really good job on the (Madisen) Jelinek girl, who's an extremely talented, big, athletic post."

Scotus (12-8) held Jelinek to just five points.

Offensively the Shamrocks used a balanced attack. Ten different players scored for Scouts. Senior Camille Pelan led the Rocks with 10 points.

"I think when we're at our best we have everyone scoring," Ridder said. "What we do on offense, it's equal opportunity, so everybody is getting an opportunity to score. We have plenty of kids that are capable. Usually, we have a lot of numbers in the box score. That obviously benefits us."

It was a defensive battle in the early stages of the game. Pelan hit a 3 and Janae Rusher knocked down a jumper to give Scotus a 5-2 lead after the first quarter.