'Rocks defense shines in win

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball held Aquinas (4-14) to just eight points through three quarters in Thursday's 36-17 victory inside the Dowd Activity Center.
The 17 points are the lowest total for a Shamrock opponent this year. Scotus had allowed 18 twice before Thursday night.
"We were able to win this game because we played with some intensity on the defensive side of the ball," head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I thought we did a really good job down there; limiting them to one shot. We did a really good job on the (Madisen) Jelinek girl, who's an extremely talented, big, athletic post."
Scotus (12-8) held Jelinek to just five points.
Offensively the Shamrocks used a balanced attack. Ten different players scored for Scouts. Senior Camille Pelan led the Rocks with 10 points.
"I think when we're at our best we have everyone scoring," Ridder said. "What we do on offense, it's equal opportunity, so everybody is getting an opportunity to score. We have plenty of kids that are capable. Usually, we have a lot of numbers in the box score. That obviously benefits us."
It was a defensive battle in the early stages of the game. Pelan hit a 3 and Janae Rusher knocked down a jumper to give Scotus a 5-2 lead after the first quarter.
The Shamrocks went on an 8-3 run in the second thanks to Pelan knocking down another 3 and Hailey Steffensmeier and Kamryn Chohon scoring.
Scotus pulled away for good in the third when Steffensmeier made her way to the rim and Chohon hit a perimeter shot. Clarissa Kosch hit the fourth 3 of the game for the Shamrocks, and Steffensmeier converted two shots at the foul line.
Pelan created two easy buckets at the start of the fourth and sparked a 5-0 run. Ridder then finished it by going down his bench to younger backups.
Pelan led the team with 10 points, Kosch and Steffensmeier each scored six, Chohon added five, Kate Maguire and Ava Kuhl each tallied three, Kaelyn Dierman finished with two and Joanna Rusher had a point.
Scotus will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Kearney Catholic (9-11). The Shamrocks have won three in a row over the Stars.
