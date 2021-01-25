'Rocks offense struggles at Bergan

Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball failed to find any offensive rhythm and suffered a sixth straight loss while putting up the lowest total of the season in a 47-34 loss at Fremont Bergan on Friday.

The Shamrocks scored fewer than eight points in any quarter and went scoreless from long distance.

Coach Tyler Swanson said the anemic offense was a result of poor execution without the ball

"We didn't do a lot of things away from the ball to get ourselves open," he said. "We weren't putting ourselves in position to be successful offensively, and we didn't hit any shots.

"When you don't hit any 3s and you're a team that hits them every game it wears on you."

Despite the poor offense, Scotus found ways to make stops and trailed 25-15 at halftime then 32-20 at the start of the fourth. Bergan's 6-foot-3 junior power forward Gavin Longemann was held to four points in the first half then scored 10 over the final two quarters, half of his team's total in the final 16 minutes.

Senior Kaden Young led Scotus with seven points. The Shamrocks fell to 4-11.