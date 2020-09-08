'Rocks ride roller coaster to win over #7 Wayne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball swung back and forth between the extremes in a Dickensian performance Tuesday night against No. 7 Wayne.

It was the best of times in the opening set, the worst of times in the next two then a return to the high life that had an underdog group jumping for joy on the court and out of their seats on the bench.

In the matter of one match, the Shamrocks revealed their potential as a high-quality volleyball team and just how much that potential rides the razor's edge toward crashing and burning.

Scotus won the opening set 25-17, fell flat on its face in 25-8 and 25-20 losses in sets two and three then recovered for a 25-19, 15-10 fourth and fifth set victories for a win that could prove to be a cornerstone in the foundations of the new season.

Junior Chloe Walker had 22 kills, fellow junior and libero Kate Maguire had 31 digs and five aces and Scotus gave the home crowd an emotional win that could prove to be the rule rather than the exception in 2020.

"It is what we have seen in practices over the last four weeks," coach Janet Tooley said with a laugh afterward. "Like I've said, the potential is there, it's a matter of consistency, consistency.