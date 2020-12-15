Rolling into history: CHS hosts first official bowling event

An event that for many felt like decades in the making finally arrived on Monday when Columbus High hosted an officially sanctioned NSAA bowling competition at Westbrook Lanes.

CHS welcomed Fremont to town for the historic day in Discoverer sports. The Fremont boys, perhaps the favorite for a state title, took down Columbus 17-4 while the CHS girls were nearly as dominant of their Fremont counterparts in a 16-5 victory.

The event kicks off a season that includes eight other scheduled competitions, the district meet on Feb. 8 then state a week later. Columbus was back in action again on Tuesday at Westbrook in a double dual with Lincoln Pius X, Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista South.

"The thing that was interesting for me was how many people showed up. There were quite a few that came to cheer the kids on. It's just a good feeling to see it happen," coach Bob Jaster said. "We've been involved in club bowling and middle school bowling; it's good to see the high school finally get it. Now we can build forward and get a good program going."

For those unfamiliar with how high school bowling competitions are organized, it's much like high school tennis. There are two head-to-head rounds ahead of a team round where the 10 frames are divided among the five on the team.