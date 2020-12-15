Rolling into history: CHS hosts first official bowling event

An event that for many felt like decades in the making finally arrived on Monday when Columbus High hosted an officially sanctioned NSAA bowling competition at Westbrook Lanes.
CHS welcomed Fremont to town for the historic day in Discoverer sports. The Fremont boys, perhaps the favorite for a state title, took down Columbus 17-4 while the CHS girls were nearly as dominant of their Fremont counterparts in a 16-5 victory.
The event kicks off a season that includes eight other scheduled competitions, the district meet on Feb. 8 then state a week later. Columbus was back in action again on Tuesday at Westbrook in a double dual with Lincoln Pius X, Bellevue East and Papillion-La Vista South.
"The thing that was interesting for me was how many people showed up. There were quite a few that came to cheer the kids on. It's just a good feeling to see it happen," coach Bob Jaster said. "We've been involved in club bowling and middle school bowling; it's good to see the high school finally get it. Now we can build forward and get a good program going."
For those unfamiliar with how high school bowling competitions are organized, it's much like high school tennis. There are two head-to-head rounds ahead of a team round where the 10 frames are divided among the five on the team.
Each individual winner of a head-to-head matchup scores one team point. The team with the most pinfalls for that round earns an extra three. The winner of the best two out three Baker games - when team members alternate frames - is awarded five points. The maximum that can be achieved is 21.
"For the first meet, everybody had to learn what the system is and the routine. Bowling Fremont was a tough one because, boys-wise, that's one of the toughest teams we'll see all year," Jaster said. "But the boys hung with them. Give them a little time and they'll be right with them."
Colin Jaster, Andrew Beck and Hunter Gassmann won first-round matches and earned three team points. However, Fremont had a total pinfall of 1020-995 and walked away with a 5-3 lead.
Beck was the only Discoverer to claim victory in the second round. Fremont again won total pinfall and lead 12-4.
With the result already decided, teams only bowl one Baker round. The Tigers took that one 236-158.
The list of Columbus boys not already mentioned that were also part of the historic event included Ryland Prokopec, Joe McFarland, Wyatt Schott and Henry Renner.
Three girls also won three head-to-head matchups in the first round but also took the pinfall win. Zoi Goebel, Alex Holdsworth and Madison Henderson were winners and CHS took the total 709-632 for a 6-2 lead.
Holdsworth and Henderson were the only CHS winners in round two but thanks to a 223 by Henderson and a 196 by Holdsworth, Columbus earned the extra three points 753-679.
CHS edged Fremont in the Baker round 127-125 for the final 11-point separation in the team score.
Other girls who bowled and made history included Emma Moore, Brianna Eickhoff and Makayla Prather.
"For the girls, there's some work to be done. They won their match today but we have three girls that are inexperienced. We need to work on our form and technique," assistant coach Jim Henderson said. "We have three experienced bowlers that handled themselves very well today."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!