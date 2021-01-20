Rough start denies Lakeview wrestling at Northwest

Two of Grand Island Northwest's three wrestlers with more than 20 wins sit between 160 and 195 pounds in the lineup. Thus, Lakeview knew it was in for a potential rough start on Tuesday in Grand Island when the dual opened at 152.
The hosts won the first three matches all by pin, won six of the first seven and took two important tossups in a 41-35 Northwest win. Lakeview trailed 18-0 right out of the gate and faced a 38-6 deficit midway through the order.
Viking winners included Owen Bargen (113 pounds), Landon Maschmeier (126), Kevin Dominguez (132), Logan Jaixen (138), Hayden Johnston (145) and Landon Ternus (182).
Lakeview was also open at 285, adding to the uphill climb.
"It was a tough starting weight for us as far as momentum goes, and we fell behind too far," coach Jeff Bargen said. "We knew 160 and 170 were going to be tough, and we had some freshmen there. We thought we might be able to get 152, but Brock (Mahoney) just got caught in a funky position.
"The thing about Northwest is, you don't want to land on your back with these guys. They know how to close the deal."
Mahoney, as Bargen mentioned, plus Yordi Dominguez and Juan Rodriguez each lost by pinfall to start the night. Mahoney and Dominguez went down in the first period. Rodriguez held on until early in the second.
Ternus answered for the Vikings when he pinned his foe barely a minute pin, but a 3-2 tiebreaker, forfeit loss, pin and 15-0 technical fall followed and staked Northwest to a 32-point lead.
Owen Bargen shut out an opponent 15-0. Maschmeier, Dominguez and Jaixen each won by pin. Johnston accepted a forfeit.
Despite the difficult start, it was likely in the 50-50 matches where Lakeview suffered the most. Victor Isle downed Austen Smith at 195 when he reversed from the top in the first 30-second overtime period. Smith escaped the bottom in the second but couldn't find the necessary takedown to forge ahead. Isle came into the match 21-6.
Andon Stenger, Lakeview's 120-pounder, had only lost twice before Tuesday. He suffered a defeat to No. 5 Grady Arrends 6-4. Stenger had a first-period takedown but was reversed. The two traded reversals in the second. Stenger started the third on top and gave up a third reversal and never escaped.
"We knew those were both going to be tough matches and we knew we were going to be right there," coach Bargen said. "Smith was wrestling really well, and we had scored first in the match. We went into overtime which we were fine with. We kind of got into a strange position so the guy got a reversal. Austen got his escape but just couldn't find an angle to score."
The loss drops Lakeview to 3-4 with one more dual event on the schedule. Scotus and Boone Central will be across the mat in Albion on Tuesday.
"It's been a little different [with a lighter dual schedule], but you still want to win them all," coach Bargen said. "One like tonight stings pretty hard. We don't have that state duals your fighting for, but you ask any coach, that doesn't take away from the duals at all. It's still fun. I love the team atmosphere, and I sure hope we can get state duals back on the calendar for next year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.