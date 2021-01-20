Rough start denies Lakeview wrestling at Northwest

"We knew those were both going to be tough matches and we knew we were going to be right there," coach Bargen said. "Smith was wrestling really well, and we had scored first in the match. We went into overtime which we were fine with. We kind of got into a strange position so the guy got a reversal. Austen got his escape but just couldn't find an angle to score."

The loss drops Lakeview to 3-4 with one more dual event on the schedule. Scotus and Boone Central will be across the mat in Albion on Tuesday.

"It's been a little different [with a lighter dual schedule], but you still want to win them all," coach Bargen said. "One like tonight stings pretty hard. We don't have that state duals your fighting for, but you ask any coach, that doesn't take away from the duals at all. It's still fun. I love the team atmosphere, and I sure hope we can get state duals back on the calendar for next year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

