Rowe goes down in Lakeview girls loss

A slow start shooting then what appeared to be a major injury to a major player sidetracked Lakeview girls basketball for good in Friday’s 50-28 loss at Grand Island Northwest.

Lakeview scored just seven points in the first quarter and six in the second while falling into a 25-13 hole. More concerning was an injury to junior Lilly Rowe. Rowe went down at the halftime buzzer and did not return.

Feared as a serious, season-ending injury, the Lady Vikes never emotionally recovered.

“It’s hard to coach a group of girls that were all crying. It was pretty sad,” coach Monte Jones said. “For us, if Lilly is out, we’ll just have to find a way.”

Lakeview scored fewer than 10 points again in the third and, in addition to being emotionally thrown for a loop, struggled to match Northwest’s physicality.

The hosts have two players at 5-foot-11 and another at 6-1. Senior Addy Esquivel is the tallest of the bunch. She was 7 for 7 shooting with 15 points. Reese Janssen was the only Lady Vike to gain any traction. But even she was just 3 of 11 and scored nine points. The offense only generated 35 shots and hit nine.