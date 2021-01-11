Rowe goes down in Lakeview girls loss

A slow start shooting then what appeared to be a major injury to a major player sidetracked Lakeview girls basketball for good in Friday’s 50-28 loss at Grand Island Northwest.
Lakeview scored just seven points in the first quarter and six in the second while falling into a 25-13 hole. More concerning was an injury to junior Lilly Rowe. Rowe went down at the halftime buzzer and did not return.
Feared as a serious, season-ending injury, the Lady Vikes never emotionally recovered.
“It’s hard to coach a group of girls that were all crying. It was pretty sad,” coach Monte Jones said. “For us, if Lilly is out, we’ll just have to find a way.”
Lakeview scored fewer than 10 points again in the third and, in addition to being emotionally thrown for a loop, struggled to match Northwest’s physicality.
The hosts have two players at 5-foot-11 and another at 6-1. Senior Addy Esquivel is the tallest of the bunch. She was 7 for 7 shooting with 15 points. Reese Janssen was the only Lady Vike to gain any traction. But even she was just 3 of 11 and scored nine points. The offense only generated 35 shots and hit nine.
“Their size really, really bothered us. We had a difficult time getting anything around the basket,” Jones said. “Likewise, we had an incredibly difficult time stopping them around the basket.”
The loss dropped Lakeview to 7-4 ahead of a busy week that includes a road game at 8-3 Pierce, home against Centennial and home against Aquinas Catholic. Rowe won’t be available for any of those and is almost surely done for the year.
For a tight-knit group that shares many of the same teammates that made history together at the state volleyball two months ago, the injury is felt personally. For a team that had found an extra element in Rowe’s emergence as a rebounder and threat on the offensive boards, it’s a loss that will be felt on the scoreboard and almost assuredly in the win column.
“In this stretch where we’ve won games, she was key. She was averaging double digits in points and rebounds,” Jones said. “Now, it’s going to be different. We’re going to have to play differently on both ends of the floor to take up her slack.
“I’ve got a really smart group of players and a group of players that work hard. So, we’ll find a way. It’ll be different, but we’ll make the adjustment and we’ll keep going.”
