Saint Francis boys crush Crofton

The Humphrey Saint Francis defense never allowed more than 11 points in the quarter while the offense had three players in double figures during a 63-37 holiday tournament win over Crofton on Monday.

The Flyers held the Warriors to single digits in the second and fourth quarters while building leads of nine, 15 and 23 before the final margin of 26.

On the other end of the court, the three-headed attack that has been developing between seniors Haustyn Forney and Justin Leifeld, and junior Tanner Pfeifer, combined for 51 of the team's 63 points. Leifeld led with 20 and six rebounds, Pfiefer had 17 and eight and Forney added 14 and four steals.

Jack Lubischer led on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Saint Francis improved to 8-0 and advanced to the title game of the West Point-Beemer holiday tournament. Wynot won 53-48 in the other matchup to set up an all-D2 title game.

The Blue Devils are 6-2 after a 53-48 win over the hosts. They lost back-to-back games to West Point Guardian Angels and Osmond by single digits.

The championship game tips off at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in West point.