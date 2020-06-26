Salak saves Junior Blues in doubleheader

Salak induced an easy ground ball to second four pitches later then struck out the final hitter looking on four pitches to preserve the win.

"That felt amazing, because my curve ball finally broke and it froze him," Salak said. "It felt really good just to finally get a win."

Faust picked up the win in his second appearance of the season, tossing five innings with five hits, one earned run, four Ks and no walks.

"First inning, I gave up a run, but other than that I thought I was doing really good," Faust said. ..."Game 1 wasn't the best, so I thought I'd do the best I could and give up as few a runs as I could. Our bats weren't doing too bad, so I tried to do what I could on the mound."

GAME 1, Kearney 10, CUFCU 1: The Junior Blues took a 1-0 lead when Salak reached on an error in the second and scored during the same sequence when Kearney threw the ball all over the yard.

But the visitors answered in the fourth with eight hits, three walks and all 10 runs. A double, single and walk started it before a ground out to second. The next six Kearney hitters all reached with two walks, four singles and six runs.

Columbus managed just three hits against Scout Simmons. He allowed the one unearned run and struck out nine.