Salak saves Junior Blues in doubleheader

Colby Salak's turn was up in the planned pitching rotation for the night. Little did he know when he came to the ballpark hours earlier, he'd have the game riding on his right arm.
Salak entered during a 6-5 lead for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues on Thursday night facing the bases loaded and two down, wiggled out of that jam then set Kearney down in order in the seventh for the save. Though he hadn't yet pitched in the young season, Salak gave an air of confidence in striking out two, walking one and forcing a ground ball.
His effort backed up a solid start from teammate Jack Faust. Faust allowed one run in four innings for his first win.
The win meant a split after a 10-1 loss in Game 1 and the second win of the season for a 2-4 record.
While coach Jimmy Johnson would much prefer to have held the 6-1 Game 2 lead with less drama, perhaps the struggle of the final two innings was exactly what his team needed.
It had just suffered a blowout loss a few hours earlier and was swept in a road doubleheader on Monday after surrendering an 8-4 advantage at Hastings in the final two innings of Game 2.
Lessons learned in tough losses are valuable, but winning and learning is always more fun than losing and receiving an education.
"It was big for our guys, their psyche and being able to believe in themselves in tough situations," Johnson said. "It was great to see Colby come through in his first outing and shut the door for us."
GAME 2, CUFCU 6, Kearney 5: Columbus built a five-run advantage through five innings with two each in the first, third and fifth innings.
Faust scored on a wild pitch and Yurisky Rivera picked up an RBI ground out with a runner at third to answer Kearney's run in the top half of the first.
Rivera singled in a run then scored two hitters later on a wild pitch for a 4-1 separation. A Faust double and Jonathan Fernandez walk that started the fifth turned into two more runs on an error at short and a passed ball.
Rivera then took the mound for the first time this season and struggled with command. He started the sixth with a 6-1 lead and left with a 6-5 advantage following three walks, two balks, two singles and a fielder's choice for an RBI. A two-run single chased from the mound and set up Salak's first pitching performance of the season.
"I usually stay pretty calm as a pitcher," Salak said. "So, I was just focusing on throwing strikes. I struck the kid out and had a lot of momentum going into the last inning."
He ended the threat with a four-pitch strikeout, walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh but saw that runner cut down at second trying to steal on a throw from catcher Brennen Jelinek.
Salak induced an easy ground ball to second four pitches later then struck out the final hitter looking on four pitches to preserve the win.
"That felt amazing, because my curve ball finally broke and it froze him," Salak said. "It felt really good just to finally get a win."
Faust picked up the win in his second appearance of the season, tossing five innings with five hits, one earned run, four Ks and no walks.
"First inning, I gave up a run, but other than that I thought I was doing really good," Faust said. ..."Game 1 wasn't the best, so I thought I'd do the best I could and give up as few a runs as I could. Our bats weren't doing too bad, so I tried to do what I could on the mound."
GAME 1, Kearney 10, CUFCU 1: The Junior Blues took a 1-0 lead when Salak reached on an error in the second and scored during the same sequence when Kearney threw the ball all over the yard.
But the visitors answered in the fourth with eight hits, three walks and all 10 runs. A double, single and walk started it before a ground out to second. The next six Kearney hitters all reached with two walks, four singles and six runs.
Columbus managed just three hits against Scout Simmons. He allowed the one unearned run and struck out nine.
Jelinek started for CUFCU and tossed the first three innings without allowing a run, giving up one hit, waking three and striking out two. The two relief pitchers after him struggled to find outs and only lasted 1/3 of an inning apiece.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
