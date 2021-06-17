 Skip to main content
Saturday Ag Park Entries
Columbus Horse Races

Columbus Entries For June 19, 2021

Post Time: 6:30PM

First Race, $5,900, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs

1  , Miss Rules, Haar, Hawley, 124, 5-1

2  , Porsumsugaronme, Olesiak, Nelson, 124, 2-1

3  , Shiverhertimbers, Luark, McDonald, 124, 5-2

4  , Behold That Word, Ramos, Mitchell, 124, 6-1

5  , Dabblin Channel, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 3-1 Second Race, $6,900, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs

1  , Fly Donna Fly, Luark, Luark, 122, 4-1

2  , Mini Mags, Fackler, Shephard, 122, 5-1

3  , Nebraska Red, Eads, McClain, 122, 7-2

4  , Omahasetgeaux, Haar, Haar, 122, 3-1

5  , Silence So Loud, McNeil, Mitchell, 122, 8-1

6  , Sweet Capri, Ramos, Mitchell, 122, 5-2 Third Race, $6,900, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1  , Hannah's Storm, Eads, Ness, 124, 3-1

2  , Passion Ride, Ziegler, Montes, Jr., 124, 7-2

3  , Gram'z Diamond, Fackler, Dieter, 124, 10-1

4  , Splits N Strikes, Luark, Hawley, 124, 6-1

5  , Dixie Trixie, Ramos, Dieter, 124, 6-1

6  , Run for Randy, Olesiak, Emerson, 124, 5-2

7  , Runnin Roxanne, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 8-1 Fourth Race, $4,100, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1  , True Allegiance, Fackler, Hibdon, 124, 3-1

2  , Ize Discreet Rose, Bethke, Coughlin, 124, 5-2

3  , Miss Reveille, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 10-1

4  , Question Markie, Olesiak, Anderson, 124, 8-1

5  , Trepi's Trpl Crown, Luark, Luark, 124, 6-1

6  , Miss Ellie's Girl, Ziegler, McDonald, 124, 7-2

7  , Lil Miss de Buy, Ramos, Mitchell, 124, 6-1 Fifth Race, $7,700, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1  , Young Phillip, Bethke, Haar, 124, 6-1

2  , Blabimir, Ziegler, Hoffman, 124, 2-1

3  , Dance Doctor, Eads, Compton, 124, 10-1

4  , Mr. Mike, Wood, Hawley, 124, 8-1

5  , Doby, McNeil, Mitchell, 124, 10-1

6  , Tiger the Man, Haar, Roberts, 124, 7-2

7  , Scooter's Boy, Olesiak, Anderson, 124, 3-1 Sixth Race, $12,500, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

1  , Go Gold, Haar, Donlin, Jr., 119, 4-1

2  , Super Charlie, McNeil, Bliss, 124, 3-1

3  , Phlash Drive, Olesiak, Anderson, 121, 7-2

4  , Creeds Revenge, Wood, Condon, 119, 8-1

5  , Ye Be Judged, Ramos, Hoffman, 124, 5-2

6  , L B Gold, Luark, Krause, 119, 5-1

Seventh Race, $4,100, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

1  , Chuckmate, Olesiak, Arceo, 124, 5-2

2  , For the Hustle, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 6-1

3  , War Eagle's Return, Luark, Luark, 124, 9-2

4  , Stickinwiththeguys, Fackler, Bliss, 124, 10-1

5  , Dream Baby Dream, Bethke, Drake, 124, 7-2

6  , Rain Ray, Eads, McClain, 124, 6-1

7  , Tackson, McNeil, Coughlin, 124, 8-1

8  , Dance Even, Ramos, Luke, 124, 12-1

