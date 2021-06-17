Saturday Ag Park Entries

Columbus Entries For June 19, 2021
Post Time: 6:30PM
First Race, $5,900, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs
1 , Miss Rules, Haar, Hawley, 124, 5-1
2 , Porsumsugaronme, Olesiak, Nelson, 124, 2-1
3 , Shiverhertimbers, Luark, McDonald, 124, 5-2
4 , Behold That Word, Ramos, Mitchell, 124, 6-1
5 , Dabblin Channel, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 3-1 Second Race, $6,900, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs
1 , Fly Donna Fly, Luark, Luark, 122, 4-1
2 , Mini Mags, Fackler, Shephard, 122, 5-1
3 , Nebraska Red, Eads, McClain, 122, 7-2
4 , Omahasetgeaux, Haar, Haar, 122, 3-1
5 , Silence So Loud, McNeil, Mitchell, 122, 8-1
6 , Sweet Capri, Ramos, Mitchell, 122, 5-2 Third Race, $6,900, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1 , Hannah's Storm, Eads, Ness, 124, 3-1
2 , Passion Ride, Ziegler, Montes, Jr., 124, 7-2
3 , Gram'z Diamond, Fackler, Dieter, 124, 10-1
4 , Splits N Strikes, Luark, Hawley, 124, 6-1
5 , Dixie Trixie, Ramos, Dieter, 124, 6-1
6 , Run for Randy, Olesiak, Emerson, 124, 5-2
7 , Runnin Roxanne, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 8-1 Fourth Race, $4,100, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1 , True Allegiance, Fackler, Hibdon, 124, 3-1
2 , Ize Discreet Rose, Bethke, Coughlin, 124, 5-2
3 , Miss Reveille, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 10-1
4 , Question Markie, Olesiak, Anderson, 124, 8-1
5 , Trepi's Trpl Crown, Luark, Luark, 124, 6-1
6 , Miss Ellie's Girl, Ziegler, McDonald, 124, 7-2
7 , Lil Miss de Buy, Ramos, Mitchell, 124, 6-1 Fifth Race, $7,700, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
1 , Young Phillip, Bethke, Haar, 124, 6-1
2 , Blabimir, Ziegler, Hoffman, 124, 2-1
3 , Dance Doctor, Eads, Compton, 124, 10-1
4 , Mr. Mike, Wood, Hawley, 124, 8-1
5 , Doby, McNeil, Mitchell, 124, 10-1
6 , Tiger the Man, Haar, Roberts, 124, 7-2
7 , Scooter's Boy, Olesiak, Anderson, 124, 3-1 Sixth Race, $12,500, Stakes, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
1 , Go Gold, Haar, Donlin, Jr., 119, 4-1
2 , Super Charlie, McNeil, Bliss, 124, 3-1
3 , Phlash Drive, Olesiak, Anderson, 121, 7-2
4 , Creeds Revenge, Wood, Condon, 119, 8-1
5 , Ye Be Judged, Ramos, Hoffman, 124, 5-2
6 , L B Gold, Luark, Krause, 119, 5-1
Seventh Race, $4,100, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
1 , Chuckmate, Olesiak, Arceo, 124, 5-2
2 , For the Hustle, Wood, Mitchell, 124, 6-1
3 , War Eagle's Return, Luark, Luark, 124, 9-2
4 , Stickinwiththeguys, Fackler, Bliss, 124, 10-1
5 , Dream Baby Dream, Bethke, Drake, 124, 7-2
6 , Rain Ray, Eads, McClain, 124, 6-1
7 , Tackson, McNeil, Coughlin, 124, 8-1